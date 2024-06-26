The 2024 Layoff Landscape Is Better Than You Might Think

This year kicked off with layoff announcements at several major players–Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, UPS, and more–but at 2024’s halfway point, it’s now clear that dismissals are down overall.

In April, the number of layoffs and discharges in the U.S. held steady at around 1.5 million, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from more than 1.6 million in April 2023.

Meanwhile, in May, job cuts were 20 percent lower than in the same month in 2023, according to another recent report from the global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And compared with layoffs over the past few years, recent cuts remain historically low. Certain industries are feeling the pain more than others, though–like the tech sector. In 2023, tech layoffs surged, and some companies have continued to shed staff in the first half of 2024, with the total number of laid-off tech employees nearing 100,000, according to the tracker Layoffs.fyi. The automotive and entertainment and leisure industries have also cut jobs at a faster pace so far this year, according to the Challenger report.

But among small businesses, layoffs are overall “very unremarkable,” says Lightcast senior labor economist Ron Hetrick. In fact, according to the latest Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business, the share of small-business owners planning to hire over the next three months reached a high for the year in May.