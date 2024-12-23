3 Troubling Workplace Trends Managers Need to Watch For in 2025

Shifts in technology, the labor market, and hiring trends will reverberate through workplaces next year, experts say. Here’s how you can prepare.

ChatGPT is writing résumés. Employees feel trapped in their roles. And finding the right talent is causing rifts. Welcome to the dawn of 2025, where workforces are rapidly evolving, and people managers need to stay on top of these changes to stay afloat.

It’s been an eventful few years for workforce management, to say the least. Millions of workers started working remotely during the pandemic, and many then shifted into hybrid. As a result, leaders have needed to adjust to new ways of working while also contending with AI’s growing influence, regulatory demands, and an increasingly multi-generational workforce, to name just a few factors. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that managers are feeling swamped. According to a survey of HR leaders from Gartner in July, three-quarters said their organization’s managers are “overwhelmed by the expansion of their responsibilities.” Unfortunately, 2025 is set to bring even more curveballs for people managers, experts tell Inc., as technology evolves and workforces continue to shift. Here are three potential problems to be aware of next year – and how you can prepare to face them:

1. AI résumé catfishing If a candidate’s résumé seems too good to be true, it might indeed be, thanks to AI catfishing, says Michelle Volberg. Volberg is the founder and CEO of Twill, a New York City-based talent platform that leverages referrals, and says that over the past six months she’s seen an explosion in seemingly ideal AI-generated résumés. This trend poses a big problem for companies, says Volberg, 38, as it means that time and money will be wasted on recruiting and onboarding candidates who aren’t the right fit. “And if you’re an early-stage startup, as a founder, time is your most important resource,” Volberg says. So, heading into 2025, people managers are going to need to be more discerning in the hiring process. Fortunately, there are ways to identify AI catfishing, Volberg says. For instance, managers should take note if a candidate’s résumé has both all the required and all the “ideal” qualifications, uniform sentences with “stiff” language, and only “vague achievements,” she adds.

Managers can also employ some trickery of their own, such as incorporating a random word, like “raccoon” or “banana,” somewhere in the job posting, Volberg says – in a blurb about the company culture, for example. If any candidate’s résumé has the word “banana” in it, that could mean AI had a hand in drafting it, she says. 2. Rising employee resentment Back in the heyday of the Great Resignation, many workers who left their jobs were able to quickly find better paying ones. But now, given the cooling job market, it’s not as easy for workers to jump ship – and that’s sparking resentment. That’s according to a recent report from Glassdoor, which found that nearly two in three professionals polled felt “stuck” in their current roles. At the same time, ratings for companies on Glassdoor have declined in recent years. It’s a recipe that could lead resentment among employees to “boil over” in 2025, the report stated.

This can have short- and long-term consequences for managers, says Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao. “As workers feel stuck in their jobs, that is creating a crisis of employee disengagement,” he says. And that decreasing motivation “can lead to longer term issues around productivity and ultimately the growth of a workforce through through the ranks.” While employers might not be able to control the tides of the job market, they can take intentional steps to alleviate some of this built-up resentment, Zhao says. First, they can recognize that this is actually a problem. If they don’t, they could be “caught flat-footed,” he says, if the job market reaccelerates and workers start quitting again. Second, even if raises and promotions aren’t in the budget, leaders and their teams can find ways to make employees happier, Zhao says, “whether that’s allowing for some internal mobility or lateral moves, or just creating projects and opportunities for people to expand their skill set.”

3. A tug-of-war on skills Interest in skills-based hiring was strong in 2024, with 73 percent of recruiting professionals in a survey from LinkedIn calling it a priority. But while HR teams are ready get on board, hiring managers – who often tend toward safer options when they’re in a crunch – aren’t so sure. That’s causing an internal “tug-of-war,” says Laurie Chamberlin, head of recruitment solutions in North America for HR solutions provider LHH. And without some “change management” within organizations, she expects this problem to persist in 2025. Chamberlin sees both sides of the argument: Hiring and onboarding is indeed time consuming, she says, and taking on someone without directly related experience might seem like a big risk. But by neglecting to consider candidates with nontraditional backgrounds, Chamberlin argues that companies could be losing out – “duplicating talent, rather than bringing a new way of thinking.”