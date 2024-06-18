6 in 10 Americans Support DEI in the Workplace

Many Americans approve of DEI initiatives, according to a new poll–but their hope for future equality is mixed.

Despite recent backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, these programs still enjoy broad support in the U.S.

About six in 10 Americans say that DEI programs are “a good thing” for companies to adopt, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and the market research company Ipsos of 2,274 Americans, which included 1,371 workers.

The level of support differs between groups. Eighty-three percent of Black Americans approve of these programs compared to 51 percent of White Americans. Democrats are also far more likely to support corporate DEI efforts, at 84 percent, than Republicans, at 34 percent. But positive support grows once Americans are provided a more detailed description of DEI, according to the report, which defined it as “programs to hire more employees from groups that are underrepresented in their workforce, such as racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities and to promote equity in the workplace.”

Once given this definition–randomly assigned to respondents–approval of DEI programs overall rose from 61 percent to 69 percent. Support among White Americans increased from 51 percent to 64 percent, and among Republicans, it rose to almost half–49 percent.

The report also identifies a few specific DEI initiatives with particularly strong support. Three-quarters of respondents support “mentorship opportunities for underrepresented groups,” and another three-quarters support “anti-bias trainings.” Other majorities approve of internships, recruitment efforts, and employee resource groups aimed at underrepresented groups. But most respondents–75 percent–oppose one initiative: “paying executives more if diversity targets are met.”

Overall, it’s clear that most Americans still want some version of these DEI programs–and companies want them, too. In a recent survey from New York City-based executive search firm Bridge Partners, nearly three-quarters of C-suite and HR leaders with a DEI program said they planned to “increase their commitment to DEI within the next two years.”