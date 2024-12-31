6 Ways the Workplace Will Change in 2025

The smartphone generation will be managing teams. DEI lawsuits will drag on. Here’s what else experts expect to see in the changing world of work next year.

Nearly five years ago now, the pandemic upended the way millions of people worked seemingly overnight. Now, at the tail-end of 2024, the workplace is still undergoing a number of consequential changes — and in 2025, even more shifts are on the menu.

This was a year marked by several watershed moments for work. One of the largest tech companies in the world, Amazon, announced a five-day return-to-office policy. Companies like Lowe’s, Ford, and Walmart rolled back their DEI efforts. And Donald Trump’s win sparked a flurry of questions about the future of immigrant labor, workplace regulations, and more. With the new year nearly upon us, here’s how experts expect that work and the workplace will change in 2025 — and how business owners can prepare to greet those evolutions with aplomb. 1. More talent searches will start inside. In 2024, the labor market continued its cooling trend, rappelling down from its heights around the Great Resignation. Now, with job openings generally slowing and quits well below rates of recent years, small businesses are finding it a bit easier to fill their open positions, according to recent data from National Federation of Independent Business.

And yet, because many companies had engaged in labor hoarding in 2023 — holding tightly to their talent as the job market softened — many leaders were in an interesting pickle in 2024, says Jeanne MacDonald, CEO of recruitment process outsourcing at Korn Ferry, the global consulting firm. “They hired a ton of people, spent a lot of money, and then early 2024 was, ‘Well, wait a minute, what are we going to do with all this talent?'” MacDonald says. As a result, 2024 was the year when MacDonald saw “internal mobility or internal recruiting, more so than external, than we’ve ever seen,” she says. Companies were turning toward their current workforce, evaluating what skills already existed internally, and discovering how to leverage them in a new way, she says.

That approach is only going to become more popular in 2025, predicts Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn. Even if hiring opportunities do accelerate again, that’s still an expense, he says, and companies are figuring out that their “next best employee may be my current employee, just moved to another team,” he says. Thus, companies must also consider how to create internal systems or programs that facilitate this kind of mobility, McCaskill says, such as allowing team members to “raise their hand for stretch assignments” or take “tours of duty in other parts of the business.” This way, company leaders are actively upskilling and preparing team members for internal movement. 2. Managers could get a burnout-busting tool. One story that didn’t change much over the past two years: Managers are still being pushed to the brink of burnout, experts say.