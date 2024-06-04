Exclusive: 70 Percent of LGBTQ+ Employees Want This Workplace Benefit

Pride Month presents an opportunity to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ team members. And one key way to do so might be through offering better–and more inclusive–benefits.

Inclusive benefits matter to many LGBTQ+ employees. In 2023, 57 percent of employed LGBTQ+ workers believed it was “important for their employer to have LGBTQ+-specific benefits,” according to an Indeed survey. But a new survey indicates that one offering is particularly important to this group: inclusive fertility and family planning benefits.

Seventy percent of respondents in the survey, from Menlo Park, California-based fertility care platform Carrot Fertility, said they would consider leaving their job to work for a company with “LGBTQ+ inclusive fertility and family-building benefits.” Respondents were all LGBTQ+ workers, ages 25 to 40, who were open to having a family. This interest might be influenced by the fact that 65 percent of respondents have struggled to access fertility care “due to being a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” per the survey. Eighty percent said that a “lack of employer support” is a barrier in building a family.

It’s not just fertility benefits that LGBTQ+ employees seek: A new survey from Indeed found that benefits like gender-affirming care, inclusive parental leave, and health insurance that includes domestic partners were all met with high satisfaction rates from LGBTQ+ employees.

There’s an opportunity here for companies, argues Asima Ahmad, co-founder and chief medical officer of Carrot Fertility in an emailed response: “When employers offer benefits that include people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, gender identities, and marital statuses, they demonstrate that they value their employees, are committed to their well-being and are investing in them.” On the fertility front, specifically, the Carrot Fertility survey found that employees were most interested in benefits such as “time off specifically for fertility treatment” and “emotional and mental health support.”

But the first step in facilitating the benefits that matter most to employees might be listening to your LGBTQ+ employee resource group–and if you don’t have one, creating one.

Fifty-three percent of respondents at organizations without ERGs said they would feel “more comfortable” advocating for more family planning benefits if they were in an ERG, according to the Carrot Fertility survey. Meanwhile, 68 percent of respondents in an LGBTQ+ ERG said they felt “more comfortable” advocating for these benefits. In addition to advising on benefits, these ERGs can also be crucial partners in fostering safe and comfortable workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees overall, as Inc. has previously reported. But employers are already making some progress, as both the Indeed and the Carrot Fertility surveys show. Nearly 3 in 4 respondents in the latter survey say they’ve seen “a rise in support for LGBTQ+ fertility and family-building benefits at work.”