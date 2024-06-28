The 9 Things All Successful Founders Have in Common, According to a Top Founder Coach
Marcy Swenson is a three-time founder turned founder coach who has worked with leaders from Lyft, Twilio, Turing, and more. Here’s what she says connects founders poised to prosper.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Illustration by Franziska Barczyk
There’s a particular moment that Marcy Swenson relishes as a founder coach.
It usually happens after she’s worked with a founder for some time. They start out completely overwhelmed by their responsibilities, and then, after sessions of work, they have the people, processes, and goals in place to take a guilt-free two-week vacation.
When Swenson receives a post-vacation “victory call,” she says, it’s a memorable moment: “It means we’ve done a lot of hard work; we’ve put a lot of important things in place that could give them that ability to step away.”
Swenson knows the job of founder is a formidable one. She herself is a three-time co-founder: She’s built a fast-growing business and taken a company public, but she’s also crashed and burned.
After retiring from her last company, Swenson decided to explore her budding interest in coaching. She completed a year-long coaching program and started working as a full-time coach in 2006.
To date, she’s helped approximately 200 founders, largely in tech, navigate the role’s unique challenges. Along the way, she’s noticed common threads that unite the most successful leaders.
“It’s not that they know how to do everything,” Swenson says. “But they’ve built a team, and they trust themselves and their team to handle whatever gets thrown at them.”
