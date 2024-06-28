The 9 Things All Successful Founders Have in Common, According to a Top Founder Coach

Marcy Swenson is a three-time founder turned founder coach who has worked with leaders from Lyft, Twilio, Turing, and more. Here’s what she says connects founders poised to prosper.

There’s a particular moment that Marcy Swenson relishes as a founder coach.

It usually happens after she’s worked with a founder for some time. They start out completely overwhelmed by their responsibilities, and then, after sessions of work, they have the people, processes, and goals in place to take a guilt-free two-week vacation.

When Swenson receives a post-vacation “victory call,” she says, it’s a memorable moment: “It means we’ve done a lot of hard work; we’ve put a lot of important things in place that could give them that ability to step away.” Swenson knows the job of founder is a formidable one. She herself is a three-time co-founder: She’s built a fast-growing business and taken a company public, but she’s also crashed and burned.

After retiring from her last company, Swenson decided to explore her budding interest in coaching. She completed a year-long coaching program and started working as a full-time coach in 2006.