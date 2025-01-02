Amazon Workers Return to the Office Today. Business Leaders Are Watching

All eyes are on the tech giant as its return-to-office mandate goes into effect, but some surveys show the policy could turn employees away.

At Amazon, remote work is becoming a thing of the past. The tech giant’s return-to-office policy goes into effect today, a new chapter for the company and one that experts say will be closely watched in the business community — potentially even leading to copycat policies.

In September, CEO Andy Jassy announced that Amazon would bring workers back to the office five days per week starting January 2. He claimed the move would help the company be “better set up to invent, collaborate, and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business,” in a message shared with Amazon employees. The move remains a rarity, as remote-capable businesses are largely sticking to hybrid schedules, according to multiple reports. And though the policy applies to most Amazon employees, per Jassy’s message, Business Insider reported in December that several Amazon locations — including those in New York City, Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville — aren’t yet prepared to host employees in person full time. In fact, some employees could be operating in work-from-home arrangements until May. A representative for the company shared that buildings are ready for the “majority of Amazonians” today, but added that “for some locations, there may be different timelines. We’re communicating directly with employees in those locations.”

In the days following Jassy’s announcement, however, data quickly emerged showing that many Amazon employees weren’t happy with the change. Nearly three-quarters of 700 Amazon professionals in a poll by Glassdoor said they were “rethinking their future” at the company following the mandate. And plenty are following through. A November survey of more than 1,000 employees from the labor union coalition Strategic Organizing Center found that 48 percent had applied to other jobs and 68 percent were “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to leave the company within the next year, as first reported by Fast Company. Additionally, 87 percent of those surveyed believed that their productivity would, in fact, worsen as a result of full-time office work. While Amazon is one of the largest companies to announce a full-time RTO mandate, it certainly isn’t the only one to do so. AT&T will also roll back its remote-work policy starting this month, according to another Business Insider report. The Washington Post also announced that its employees would be required to return to the office five days per week by June 2 (and by February 3 for managers).

But Amazon’s shift, specifically, is top of mind for business owners, Rob Sadow, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based hybrid work platform Scoop, previously told Inc. Now, he said, companies large and small will ponder if they, too, need to switch up their remote-work stance in order to stay competitive or grow into an Amazon-like powerhouse. Whether they actually make any changes will start to become clear early this year, Sadow predicts, as company leaders “study [Amazon] and think about it and have conversations internally.” Indeed, more CEOs seem open to the idea of bringing workers back to the office: Seventy-nine percent of U.S. CEOs in a KPMG survey last summer said they believe workers “whose roles were traditionally based in-office” will be working in the office over the next three years, compared with 34 percent who said the same earlier in 2024.