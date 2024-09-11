The Anti-DEI Lawsuit Against the Fearless Fund Was Just Settled

After a legal fight that lasted more than a year, the Atlanta-based VC firm and the American Alliance for Equal Rights entered into a settlement agreement.

Fearless Fund CEO Arian Simone listens to a speaker during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC.. Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta-based VC firm Fearless Fund and the American Alliance for Equal Rights announced that they have settled a lawsuit waged against the Fearless Fund’s grant program for Black female entrepreneurs. The Fearless Fund has also agreed to cease the grant contest, according to company statements.

In August 2023, the AAER, a conservative nonprofit group, sued the Fearless Fund because of its Strivers Grant Contest, which offered businesses majority-owned by Black women entrepreneurs $20,000 grants as well as mentorship.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In June, that program was blocked by a U.S. federal appeals court, which stated in its decision that the contest was “substantially likely to violate” section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, as Inc. previously reported. That court upheld the preliminary injunction against the program. Now, as both AAER and the Fearless Fund have confirmed, the Fearless Fund has “permanently closed the grant contest,” although the AAER said in a statement it would not disclose information about legal fees.

“Race-exclusive programs like the one the Fearless Fund promoted are divisive and illegal,” Edward Blum, president of AAER, said in a statement. “Opening grant programs to all applicants, regardless of their race, is enshrined in our nation’s civil rights laws and supported by significant majorities of all Americans.”