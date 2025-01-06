Apply Today for Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List  

Got a best-in-class company culture? Here’s your chance to share it with your peers, clients, and prospective employees – and you can apply today.

A great way to kick off 2025? Proving you’ve got a workplace worth celebrating. Applications are now open for Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces, the annual list honoring companies with exceptional company cultures, created in partnership with Quantum Workplace. These employers don’t just talk that talk – they are actively investing in employee engagement and creating unique and meaningful benefits for their teams.

Take Garrett Companies, one of the 543 honorees on Inc.’s 2024 Best Workplaces list. The Greenwood, Indiana-based real estate company offers employees who have been with the company for at least six years up to $100,000 in tuition reimbursement for their kids’ education. Or the Texas tech consulting firm with an in-house life coach. Or the Wisconsin-based construction company offering on-site daycare. Many of last year’s honorees also supported flexible hours, generous paternity and maternity leaves, learning and development stipends, and mental health days, to name just a few common benefits. But what makes your company’s culture unique? That’s what we want to hear from you in your application. If selected, your company’s name will appear in the Summer 2025 issue of Inc. Magazine and on Inc.com with a profile page and unique URL. Plus, you’ll enjoy national recognition and a new edge in your retention and recruitment efforts.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Regardless of whether your company is selected, all applicants will receive a snapshot report capturing feedback from your employees on your company culture. This could be a reality check, but it could also offer a roadmap for improvement and help you build a better workplace moving forward. Not all companies are eligible, though. This application is only open to U.S.-based, independent companies, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Plus, you must have been in business for at least two years, have at least five permanent employees, and have a total annual revenue of less than $1 billion. If you’re nodding “yes” to the above, then you’re ready for the application, which includes an audit of your organization’s benefits as well as employee responses to the Quantum Workplace survey. (Note: Your company’s size will determine how many employees need to complete the survey.) Together, these are used to determine your company’s score and ranking. Applicants will find out in May whether they’ve been selected.