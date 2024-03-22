Are You Overlooking Neurodiversity in Your Workplace?

A new survey shows that many employees don’t understand what neurodiversity means. That could be a big oversight for your company.

As much as a fifth of the world’s population identifies as neurodiverse, but business leaders might be overlooking this group–and what strengths they can offer.

Earlier this week, part of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, a new report showed that 68 percent of U.S. employees surveyed were unfamiliar with the term neurodiversity or didn’t know what it meant, per the management consultancy Eagle Hill Consulting.

According to the American Psychological Association, neurodiversity “refers to the diversity of all people, but is often used in the context of autism, as well as ADHD/ADHC…dyslexia, and other neurodevelopmental conditions.” Just 16 percent of employees in the Eagle Hill Consulting survey said they’ve had “formal conversations” about neurodiversity at work. Fourteen percent said training on managing neurodivergent employees was offered at work, and 19 percent said neurodiversity was included in their company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion program.

But neurodivergent employees can be valuable contributors to a business, said Melissa Jezior, president and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting, in a press release, “with unique talents such as innovative problem solving, heightened attention to detail, sharp math and data analytics skills, reliability, and perseverance.”