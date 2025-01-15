As Trump Allies Feud Over H-1B Visas, Business Owners Remain Conflicted

The MAGA coalition continues to bicker over the merits of the H-1B visa. Inc. 5000 leaders are mixed on whether these visas are helpful – or even feasible – for their businesses.

Trump’s supporters are feuding over H-1B visas, a program that allows U.S. employers to hire foreign-born workers in “specialty occupations” — and one that is leveraged by some of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., the Inc. 5000.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been tapped to helm Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, took to social media at the end of December to call for more highly skilled, foreign workers in the U.S., with Musk likening it to building a “pro sports team.” “[I]f you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be,” Musk wrote on X. Meanwhile, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, far-right activist Laura Loomer, and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley were among those to criticize Musk and Ramaswamy, with the latter writing on X that “[w]e should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers.”

President-elect Trump, however, seems to be changing his tune on these visas. Back in 2016, he made a statement condemning the program. Then, under his first presidency, a “deference” policy for H-1B workers seeking an extension got the boot (The policy was then reinstated under President Joe Biden.). His administration also issued regulations that would have “significantly raised wage obligations for employers of H-1B workers,” Eileen Lohmann, a senior associate at the corporate immigration law firm BAL, previously told Inc. But recently, Trump seems to be turning toward the tech bosses’ side, telling the New York Post that he’s “always liked the visas,” and that he employs “many” H-1B workers on his properties (though the New York Times reported otherwise). Indeed, it’s hard to get a handle on just what Trump will do about this visa program, says Brian Brockway, the 71-year-old CEO of VivaQuant, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based provider of remote cardiac monitoring services and two-time Inc. 5000 honoree: “I think Trump has stated every position on H-1Bs that anybody could think of.”

But if Trump’s relationship with Musk remains strong, Brockway believes that the cap for these visas in the U.S. — currently 65,000 per year – could increase. This would be good news for the country, he argues, as well as for his 110-person company. At VivaQuant, Brockway attests that the program is critical for finding the right talent for “high-end engineering positions.” Take, for instance, the University of Minnesota graduate his company hired last year with a PhD in electrical engineering and signal processing, originally from India. Their role is extremely “specialized,” Brockway says, working with “very particular algorithms that deal with processing of vital signs information from patients.” Fortunately, this employee won the H-1B lottery. But Brockway hasn’t always been so lucky. He’s one for five with employees trying to secure H-1B visas. “If you want an average engineer or statistician or business analytics person, you could find them. They’re a dime a dozen,” he says. “If you want somebody that is a real star, they’re really tough to find, and those people are really key to driving our business and our growth.”

For Bharani Rajakumar, CEO and founder of New York City-based VR training platform Transfr — a 2024 Inc. 5000 honoree — his H-1B workers are a small but mighty portion of his team, making up less than 1 percent of the 250-person workforce. But he likewise says they’ve helped fill more specialized roles, like XR designers. “If we are going to build virtual reality training, we know we’re going to need XR designers who are the best out there,” Rajakumar, 42, says. And yet, some founders argue that the H-1B program just isn’t reasonable for smaller companies. Sara Mauskopf, the 39-year-old CEO and co-founder of two-time Inc. 5000 honoree Winnie (a San Mateo, California-based child-care marketplace) leads a team of less than 25, and says the time and expense required to hire these workers is too much.

“Generally, startups and smaller companies don’t sponsor H-1B visas, or any visas, unless they’re in an extremely specific kind of field and are really well capitalized,” she says. Winnie, instead, has relied on recruiters and stronger benefits to attract workers when it’s been difficult to find talent, Mauskopf says. Samuel Moses – the 43-year-old founder of the Boca Raton, Florida-based custom sock company Sockrates Custom Socks and an Inc. 5000 honoree — is very interested in hiring H-1B workers. He says his 10-person company currently outsources technology talent from India and would benefit from having these workers in-house. But the process is daunting for smaller companies like his, Moses says, which often don’t have an in-house legal team or the resources to explore the ins and outs of the visa process. “A CEO or founder’s time is so valuable that it might get kicked to the wayside,” he says.

Sterling Lanier, 51, became so fed up with the H-1B process at his last startup — the digital health company Tonic Health — that it became one of the reasons he co-founded his next company, Turnkey Tech Staffing, a Palo Alto, California-based offshore tech staffing company and Inc. 5000 honoree. At Tonic, much of the company’s software development was based in Ukraine, and while the team tried to bring their technology leads to work in the U.S., the “cost and complexity of the H-1B process was overwhelming,” Lanier says. “It proved to be an enormous headache that slowed down our innovation cycle, rather than acting as an accelerant, which H-1B visa proponents argue.” Numerous Inc. 5000 honorees who shared their insights with Inc. expressed criticisms of the program, from its bureaucracy to its number of available visas, even if they supported its intent. “Whatever the government can do, the bureaucrats could do, to streamline the process … would be very valuable,” Moses says.