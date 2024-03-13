Bosses Trust Remote Workers More Than They Think

A new survey shows that most managers do trust their remote employees — but they need to do a better job of showing it.

You might say that you trust your remote workers, but do they believe you?

At hybrid companies, 68 percent of executives say they trust employees equally, whether they work in-person or remotely, according to a new survey from PwC conducted in January. Just 20 percent of bosses say they trust in-person employees more–and yet, 31 percent of employees think they do.

Employees might have good reason to believe that bosses favor in-person workers: Recent data shows that fully remote workers are more likely to be laid off than hybrid or fully in-person workers. They’re also promoted 31 percent less frequently. And if these remote workers don’t feel trusted, that could cause even more problems: 61 percent of employees in the survey say a perceived lack of trust from company leaders hinders their performance.

“For executives at hybrid companies, leadership teams should communicate — emphatically and repeatedly — that they trust their teams regardless of where the work gets done,” the report recommends.

Companies might also consider offering even more flexibility: 72 percent of employees at remote and hybrid companies say that flexibility around when work gets done would build trust, but only 45 percent of executives say they offer this. The same percentage say flexibility around where work gets done would help. Only 42 percent of executives offer this. But it’s also important for company leaders to note what not to do — and that’s overly monitor and track remote workers. Thirty-five percent of employees at companies with remote work policies say that employers would lose some of their trust if they started tracking their online activity.