Cameron Yarbrough Coached Reddit, Twitch Founders. How He Gets Behind the Founder Façade

When Cameron Yarbrough sits across from Silicon Valley‘s upper echelon, he isn’t thinking about their celebrity status or millions in funding.

That’s because, Yarbrough knows, any founder worth their salt isn’t looking for “another sycophant.” They want to get to work. And that work is his calling. Yarbrough is just one notable name in executive coaching, part of the larger business coaching industry that, according to Case Western Reserve University professor Richard Boyatzis, emerged around the late 1960s and became popular in the early 1990s.

In recent years, it’s exploded. The market is now valued at more than $14 billion, and the number of coach practitioners worldwide increased 54 percent from 2019 to 2023, according to the International Coaching Federation, a nonprofit coaching association. Many practitioners offer executive coaching, specifically.

And some of the most well-known entrepreneurs and business leaders consider their executive coach to be an ace up their sleeve. Steve Jobs, Eric Schmidt, Jack Dorsey, and Satya Nadella have all worked with coaches. Schmidt even co-authored a book about his coach, Bill Campbell, called Trillion Dollar Coach, writing that a “trillion dollars underestimates the value he created.” But execution matters, Boyatzis cautions–otherwise, there will be a “honeymoon effect” with no lasting change. “The competencies of the coach,” he says, “are key.”

Yarbrough wasn’t looking to become an executive coach. In fact, he previously worked as a marriage and family therapist in San Francisco. But between 2010 and 2015, tech co-founders started requesting his services as they struggled to navigate their own relationship strife.

In many ways, he says, the struggles of co-founders weren’t too dissimilar to those of married couples, including communication, conflict resolution, and overcoming past trauma. “It was really enriching, great work, and it was really effective,” Yarbrough says. He started coaching founders alongside his marriage and family counseling work, but ultimately phased out his clinical practice: “I got inspired when I saw founders go from being more self-absorbed to less self-absorbed … from being more Machiavellian to being less Machiavellian, to having healthier communication, resolving conflicts with more consciousness and awareness.”

But, for all its potential merits, coaching can be expensive: The average price for a one-hour coaching session in North America was $272 in 2023, according to the ICF. Yarbrough’s effective rate was more than $1,000 per hour. And businesses investing in corporate coaching sessions for company leaders often lack a good way to measure the return on investment, Yarbrough says.

Thus, in 2017, he and co-founder (and former grad school classmate) Keegan Walden launched Torch, a San Francisco-based B2B people development platform that combines “software, behavioral science, and a global pool of coaches to help people become the best version of themselves,” Yarbrough says. Reddit, FICO, Amgen, and Twitch are all Torch clients. The company now boasts a team of approximately 100 employees and has raised about $80 million in capital. Yarbrough declined to share the company’s annual revenue.

At the helm of this growing venture, Yarbrough is in the very position he has so often strived to help founders navigate. And yet, even with his background as a therapist and coach and his years of experience working with startup founders, building Torch hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s sort of like saying, ‘I’m going to be a fighter pilot, but I’m going to do the best I can to manage the anxiety that comes up for me as a fighter pilot,'” he says. “At the end of the day, you’re still a fighter pilot. You’re choosing an unhealthy and imbalanced life.” Here are what Yarbrough has learned can be the most challenging parts of the founder journey, and what can help ease the pain.

Early Bumps Early-stage co-founders face myriad challenges, from agreeing on equity splits to hiring the right executives to figuring out how much they should pay themselves, Yarbrough says. But one foundational element is key to make sure they can clear these early hurdles: values alignment.

A few years after he started coaching founders, Yarbrough read The Founder’s Dilemmas by Noam Wasserman, a former longtime Harvard Business School professor. In it, Wasserman claimed that 65 percent of startups fail because of co-founder conflicts, but that the most successful partnerships resulted from “symmetrical values” and “complementary skill sets,” as Yarbrough recalls now.

“You want to see symmetrical values for how we want to treat employees, for the mission behind our whole company and our product,” he says. “But in terms of our skill sets, you want, for example, a technical founder who maybe has a background in engineering, but then you want a business founder–someone who’s going to be more focused on go-to-market. Those types of relationships tend to be more enduring.” Many of Yarbrough’s initial meetings with co-founders were focused on aligning around those values. Then, Yarbrough would ask the founders to “codify” their understood alignment into what he called a nonbinding “social contract.” This would be their North Star for how to work together as the company evolved.

But to even get to the values alignment stage, co-founders must be willing to trust their coach, Yarbrough says, and he spends the first several sessions working on that. “The last thing you want is the founder to show up in a session and put on the founder façade,” he says. “You want them to be able to drop any kind of pretense and be open about their failures, be open about the things that they’re insecure about.” Growing Pains

Entrepreneurs are constantly gunning for growth, but that growing period can also be a tumultuous one. Some of the most stressful times for founders can involve raising money or hiring and firing employees, Yarbrough says.

Justin Kan–co-founder of Twitch, the San Francisco-based live-streaming service–was leading another SF-based venture, a legal technology startup called Atrium, when Yarbrough became his coach in 2018. At the time, Atrium was in a “chaotic, high-change phase,” Kan says, raising millions in funding, bringing on new team members, and generating revenue. But also around this time, some of Kan’s team members weren’t comfortable communicating with him. “I was a pretty hardcore founder personality,” he says, and that made him seem intimidating. In working with Yarbrough for a year and a half, he learned to soften his harsher edges.

“I’ve shifted to somebody who’s pretty good at both clearly communicating my own needs–which I probably always was–but then also understanding and helping other people articulate their own needs,” Kan says. Though Atrium ultimately shut down in 2020, Kan says those lessons have stuck with him in his pursuits since.

One of the most common issues that founders face is figuring out how to have healthy conflicts, Yarbrough says: “And when you’re a founder, you have to deal with conflict and hard conversations every single day.” Garry Tan–now president and CEO of Y Combinator and co-founder of the San Francisco-based venture capital fund Initialized Capital–had an experience in his first startup that stuck with him: A team member told him that his conduct in a meeting was the most disrespectful he’d ever seen.

Tan knew he needed to get better at managing people, and with Initialized Capital, he wanted to commit to doing things differently. He enlisted Yarbrough’s help in 2014 and worked with him for four years.

Yarbrough helped Tan navigate the “inner work” of “incorporating feedback from others,” he says, and break down when and why his intense reactions would arise: “When did my face get hot? When did I snap at someone when was I not my best?” Coaching, Tan says, can help you gain the agency to change your ways. Battling Burnout

The mental health pressures that founders face are no secret. Last year, 72 percent of startup founders in a global survey said that the “grind” took a toll on their mental health. Seventy-three percent said they’d spent less time with their friends and family, and 59 percent said they’d slept less, since they started their company. Especially when the proverbial sh*t hits the fan, it can be difficult for founders to put work aside. “You’d be sitting at the dinner table with your partner and having a conversation, see lips moving, but you don’t hear words coming out of their mouth … Or, if you’re a parent, it’s the same thing,” Yarbrough says. “There have been plenty of times over the past six and a half years where that’s been me.” His two children are now 7 and 9 years old, and his youngest was just 6 months old when the company launched.

Getting advice from someone you trust can help, he says, as can therapy–though he notes that coaching and therapy aren’t interchangeable: “Coaching is maybe therapeutic. It is not therapy.”