Chief Is Getting a New CEO: All About the New Head of the Women’s Leadership Network  

The Chief co-founders have tapped Alison Moore, most recently of Comic Relief US, to take the lead on the organization’s next chapter.

Chief, the New York City-based private network for executive women, will soon have a new woman at its helm. Co-founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan are stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and chief brand officer and bringing in Alison Moore – most recently CEO of the nonprofit Comic Relief US — as CEO effective February 3.

Childers, 45, and Kaplan, 40, will transition to new roles as chairman of the board and board director, respectively. The co-founders launched Chief in 2019 with the aim to “connect and support female leaders across industries, cross-pollinating power to drive exponential change.” It offered peer-group mentorship, workshops and events, a sleek Tribeca clubhouse, and a digital app for members, launching with 200 founding members. Since then, Chief’s membership has grown, now representing more than 10,000 companies, including 77 percent of the Fortune 100 (Chief does not disclose membership numbers.). It now boasts five clubhouse locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC., $140 million in funding, and 133 employees. (Chief also declined to share the company’s annual revenue.)

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But the company has faced challenges in recent years, as well. In April 2023, the company laid off 14 percent of its staff, per a TechCrunch report at the time, and made another cut this October (Chief declined to share layoff numbers with Inc.). A short-lived United Kingdom expansion was shut down in March, and some members have questioned the organization’s commitment to inclusivity. This past June, the company announced a marked shift: moving from “one to three distinct membership packages” — a transition which Kaplan said in a press release was “based on insights and feedback directly from our incredible community.” Now, the membership fee is no longer based on an individual’s title, per the company’s website. Instead, it has three membership packages, each with different prices and offerings, that are open to all members. This change “created a moment of reflection,” for the co-founders, Childers says, and they realized they needed a “transformational” leader to scale what they started. “The idea of bringing in somebody new into this community with fresh ideas, fresh energy, to really help build that next chapter for Chief was one that we started to talk about,” she says.

Moore, 55, is herself a founding member of Chief, and says she’s personally benefited from the “kitchen cabinet” she found through her Chief membership, which has supported her in a career trajectory that has included five years as CEO of Comic Relief US as well as leadership roles at SoundCloud, Conde Nast, HBO, and more. The Chief opportunity piqued her interest and suited her knack for enhancing business operations, she says. “I’m not a founder. I am a great baton catcher,” Moore says. But Childers and Kaplan were meticulous about choosing the right person to catch that baton – a process that took “many months,” Childers says, and the help of a search firm. Much like choosing each other as co-founders, Childers says they were looking for values and mission alignment with her successor, as well as the right skills – and they believe they found that in Moore, making the decision official around Thanksgiving.

“[We] couldn’t have drawn up a better person for taking the helm of Chief and bringing it into that next chapter than Alison,” Childers says. Moore is already envisioning what that next chapter of Chief will look like, while still noting that she doesn’t have her “boots on the ground quite yet.” Specifically, she wants to continue to offer and build upon the “personalized experience” for members, emphasize “exclusive content and events,” and strengthen “thought leadership opportunities.” But she’s also clear-eyed about the challenges facing the business, which she says the co-founders were transparent about. Those include many of the same challenges facing the broader business community, Moore says, including artificial intelligence, the “consumer landscape,” and managing a multi-generational workforce.