Could AI Help With Your Team’s Burnout?
Company leaders aren’t just looking at artificial intelligence to fill or replace roles–they expect it to support the well-being of their workers.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Photo: Getty Images
Burnout can be a big problem for companies. But CEOs think AI will help.
In the next year, 41 percent of CEOs are planning to increase their investment in generative AI, according to a new survey of 100 U.S. CEOs from KPMG. Nearly seven in 10 see it filling talent gaps in a still-tight labor market. But 61 percent want their teams to use the technology to “automate mundane tasks to better manage their workload and relieve stress,” according to the report.
In fact, on the list of ways that CEOs are aiming to reduce burnout and support employee well-being, AI ranks above team development, manager training, and the four-day workweek. With the help of AI, people could have “more time to focus on creative, strategic work,” said Sandy Torchia, vice chair of talent and culture at KPMG, in an email.
It seems many employees are on board with this approach already: A 2023 survey from Microsoft found that 49 percent of respondents were worried about AI replacing their roles, but 70 percent “would delegate as much work as possible to AI to lessen their workloads.”
This led organizational psychologist and author Adam Grant to marvel that “people are more excited about AI rescuing them from burnout than they are worried about it eliminating their jobs,” according to the Microsoft report. These solutions are already starting to roll out in workplaces such as hospitals to reduce burnout for doctors.
“By embracing new technologies and embedding GenAI responsibly across the business,” Torchia says, “there is a real opportunity to enhance jobs and supercharge the employee experience.”
