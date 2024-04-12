Could AI Help With Your Team’s Burnout?

In the next year, 41 percent of CEOs are planning to increase their investment in generative AI, according to a new survey of 100 U.S. CEOs from KPMG. Nearly seven in 10 see it filling talent gaps in a still-tight labor market . But 61 percent want their teams to use the technology to “automate mundane tasks to better manage their workload and relieve stress,” according to the report.

In fact, on the list of ways that CEOs are aiming to reduce burnout and support employee well-being, AI ranks above team development, manager training, and the four-day workweek. With the help of AI, people could have “more time to focus on creative, strategic work,” said Sandy Torchia, vice chair of talent and culture at KPMG, in an email.

It seems many employees are on board with this approach already: A 2023 survey from Microsoft found that 49 percent of respondents were worried about AI replacing their roles, but 70 percent “would delegate as much work as possible to AI to lessen their workloads.”