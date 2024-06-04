Court Blocks Fearless Fund’s Grant Program for Black Founders. What’s Next?

The federal appeals court’s ruling is a blow against corporate diversity programs and a win for anti-DEI activists. Here’s what the aftermath might look like.

A U.S. federal appeals court has blocked a grant program from the Fearless Fund–the Atlanta-based venture capital firm–exclusively supporting Black women entrepreneurs.

The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit states that the Fearless Strivers Grant Contest, which offered businesses majority-owned by Black women $20,000 grants and mentorship, “is substantially likely to violate” section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act. It also notes that the grant program “is substantially unlikely to enjoy First Amendment protection, and inflicts irreparable injury.”

This move from the appeals court upholds a preliminary injunction suspending the Fearless Fund’s grant program as litigation continues. Edward Blum, president of the nonprofit group behind the lawsuit, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, shared in a statement to Inc. that the AAER is “grateful” for the court’s ruling. “Programs that exclude certain individuals because of their race such as the ones the Fearless Fund has designed and implemented are unjust and polarizing,” Blum said.

Fearless Fund founder and CEO Arian Simone shared in a statement to Inc. that the news is “devastating for the Fearless Fund and Foundation, and for the women in which we have invested in,” but that Fearless is determined to “turn the pain into purpose and fight with all our might.”

The Fearless Fund isn’t the only organization facing DEI backlash in the courts. A flurry of attacks and lawsuits aimed at corporate diversity programs emerged in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action last June. Some companies have overcome these attempts. In May, for instance, a judge dismissed a case against Houston-based fintech platform Hello Alice, whose grant program helps Black-owned small businesses purchase commercial vehicles.

But a decision like this court’s ruling on the Fearless Fund’s grant program could reverberate in the private sector, says diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging consultant Alida Miranda-Wolff: “I think what this will do more broadly is make organizations even more skittish than they were around pursuing all kinds of DEI initiatives.”

As a result, she predicts that “folks who are already on the fence about leading these programs or investing in these programs will try to pause them or redo them so that those programs are inclusive of all groups.” Some DEI rollbacks are already evident at corporations. And yet, corporate support for DEI in the U.S. appears strong overall. In a recent survey from New York City-based executive search firm Bridge Partners, 72 percent of C-suite and HR leaders at companies that already have a DEI program said they “plan to increase their commitment to DEI within the next two years.”

Meanwhile, Miranda-Wolff notes that, according to the Pew Research Center, 56 percent of employed U.S. adults think that a focus on DEI at work is “a good thing”–albeit varying along party lines. “This decision isn’t necessarily popular,” she says, “and so I’m interested to see the back-and-forth and the pushback that happens.”