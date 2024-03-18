Dell Won’t Promote Remote Workers, According to a New Report
The company’s updated hybrid policy comes as most return-to-office mandates have fizzled out.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Dell offices in Halle, Germany.. Photo: Getty Images
Remote workers already face some disadvantages compared to hybrid or in-person workers. But one company is actually codifying this imbalance, according to a new report.
Dell, the multinational technology company based in Round Rock, Texas, announced a new return-to-office policy in February requiring most workers to be in the office three days per week. But new details, first reported by Business Insider, stipulate the company’s even firmer stance:
“For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite,” a company memo stated, according to BI.
In response to request for comment, Dell media relations shared that in “today’s global technology revolution, we believe in-person connections paired with a flexible approach are critical to drive innovation and value differentiation.”
Dell’s updated hybrid policy comes as most return-to-office pushes have lost steam. In 2023, work-from-home time flatlined at around 30 percent of paid workdays, about half of the pandemic high, according to the WFH Research project. And recent data indicates that companies are only becoming more flexible about work location, not less.
And yet, Dell isn’t the only one doubling down. Companies such as Bank of America and IBM have also cracked down on return-to-office policies in 2024.
