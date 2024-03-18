Dell Won’t Promote Remote Workers, According to a New Report

Remote workers already face some disadvantages compared to hybrid or in-person workers. But one company is actually codifying this imbalance, according to a new report.

Dell , the multinational technology company based in Round Rock, Texas, announced a new return-to-office policy in February requiring most workers to be in the office three days per week. But new details, first reported by Business Insider , stipulate the company’s even firmer stance:

“For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite,” a company memo stated, according to BI.

In response to request for comment, Dell media relations shared that in “today’s global technology revolution, we believe in-person connections paired with a flexible approach are critical to drive innovation and value differentiation.”