Disability Inclusion Is Growing in the U.S. Here’s How to Showcase Your Commitment

More companies are tracking disability data, increasing accessibility, and setting disability-focused goals, according to a new report.

Workers with disabilities still face outsize obstacles, but more companies are now prioritizing visibility and accessibility in their operations.

Forty-five percent of the hundreds of U.S. companies included in a new report are now including disability data in their diversity reports. In 2023, that was just 24 percent, according to Disability:IN, a global nonprofit focused on disability inclusion and equality.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Seven in 10 of these companies require that their “digital products” be “accessible and usable by individuals with disabilities” — up from 64 percent in 2023 — and nearly a quarter now boast “disability-focused goals” regarding “supplier diversity and inclusion.” Workers with disabilities have made notable strides in recent years and have reached record employment rates in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But challenges still abound: About a third of workers who identified as having a disability say they’ve experienced discrimination at work, per a December survey from The Harris Poll on behalf of Indeed.

The Disability:IN report offers several recommendations for how to further strengthen disability inclusion, which — according to another report from the nonprofit, jointly produced with Accenture — could be associated with greater revenue gains. These recommendations include utilizing a “confidential and voluntary” method of allowing individuals to self-identify as having a disability, which could support “accurate tracking and improved workforce support,” according to the report.

At the board level, company leaders can include disability in “the definition of board diversity, as most already do with gender, race, and ethnicity,” per the report. Just 3 percent of the U.S. companies in the report currently report on disability in their boards voluntarily.