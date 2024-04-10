Employee Engagement Fell to 11-Year Low in Q1

In the first quarter of this year, employee engagement fell to 30 percent, a three-point drop from the end of 2023 and the lowest level in 11 years, according to a new report from Gallup. Younger employees, fully remote employees, and employees who “could do their jobs remotely but work exclusively on-site” experienced particularly notable declines in engagement, per Gallup.

This latest dip continues the downward trend from peak engagement in 2020–at 36 percent–which fell in 2021 and again in 2022. The 33 percent reading at the end of 2023 was a slight improvement, but now, employees are once again becoming less involved and interested in their work and workplace. From 2020 to now, there are “9.6 million fewer employees who are engaged in their work and workplace,” according to Gallup.

Why? At the end of last year, Gallup found that employees’ connection to mission and purpose, satisfaction, and role clarity had all deteriorated over the last four years.