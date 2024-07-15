Employees Are Anxious About Inflation. Here’s What You Can Do to Help

Inflation is the top concern for small-business owners–and employees are feeling the pressure, too.

Employee confidence has rebounded from its record low in February, but it’s still down overall. Less than half–48 percent–of employees reported a positive six-month business outlook in June, according to a new Glassdoor report.

This could be at least partially explained by the “stickiness of negative sentiment around inflation,” the report stated. Indeed, employee discussions about inflation have remained elevated–up about 60 percent above pre-pandemic levels and 6 percent from last year. Inflation has continued to come in hotter than the Federal Reserve would like this year, though it did cool for the third month in a row in June. For employees, “it’s clearly still a prominent area of concern,” says Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor’s lead economist.

But leaders can impact how their employees are feeling about these pressures, Zhao says, by being forthright about how the company is faring: “That’s absolutely a common theme that we see in reviews… [employees] talking about transparency, or a lack thereof, and how that affects their confidence in the business moving forward.”

Thus, it’s clear that “transparency is an increasingly important quality of leadership in this post-pandemic era,” he says. On another front, though, employee sentiment seems to be slightly improving. At the year’s beginning, layoffs news from companies like Google and Amazon seemed to spark “a fresh wave of employee anxiety,” the report included. Now, discussions mentioning layoffs have dropped 8 percent since February.