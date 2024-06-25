Fearless Fund Co-Founder Ayana Parsons Steps Down

Parsons was COO at the venture capital firm, which faces a lawsuit claiming its grant program is discriminatory. But Parsons says that wasn’t the reason for her departure.

Ayana Parsons speaks during the Discussion of Race and Racial Equity panel during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.. Photo: Getty Images

Just weeks after a federal appeals court blocked Fearless Fund‘s grant program for Black women entrepreneurs, one of its co-founders has formally announced her departure.

Ayana Parsons co-founded the Atlanta-based venture capital firm–aimed at investing in women-of-color-led businesses and bridging the funding gap–in 2019 and held roles as general partner and chief operating officer.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A press release posted to Parsons’ LinkedIn shared that she was stepping down to “focus on mentally, physically and financially empowering the masses.” “I remain steadfast in my support of Fearless Fund and committed to the advancement of women and people of color,” Parsons said in the release.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she shared that she officially stepped down in April, but noted that her departure was not due to the lawsuit the firm is facing from the American Alliance for Equal Rights, which claims that Fearless Fund’s grant program for Black women entrepreneurs violates section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act and is discriminatory. A Fearless Fund representative confirmed these facts with Inc.