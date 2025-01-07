Gen-Z Workers Are More Stressed and Depressed — and Need Support Now  

Your youngest workers may be less engaged and more anxious than they’ve been in years, according to new data.

Heading into 2024, Gen-Z workers felt healthier than they had in years. But less than a year later, that progress was squashed. According to newly released data from MetLife viewed by Inc., the share of Gen-Z employees feeling “holistically healthy” dropped 6 percentage points from November 2023 to September 2024.

Gen-Z workers’ holistic health — which the company defines as including mental, physical, financial, and social health — steadily declined from 2020 (when 32 percent of those surveyed felt healthy) to 2023 (26 percent). But just before 2024, MetLife’s data showed a big boost, with those reporting feeling healthy jumping up 11 percentage points. Now, however, it seems pressures are again weighing heavily on younger workers. According to this latest data, Gen-Z employees between the ages of 21 and 25 feel “more stressed,” “more depressed,” “more burned out,” and “more isolated” than the average employee — by at least 10 percentage points for each. And if you’re thinking this is just typical of early career employees, think again. Even compared with workers in the same age range in 2018, today’s cohort reports feeling “less successful,” “less happy,” and “less engaged,” as well as “more overwhelmed” and “more stressed or anxious” — the latter by 11 points.

Plus, the gap between this younger generation and Baby Boomers — the healthiest generation at work, according to the survey — is now more pronounced than ever: a 26 percentage point difference in holistic health. Much of this most recent drop for Gen-Zers can be attributed to the unique financial pressures facing this generation, says Todd Katz, EVP of group benefits at MetLife, from high interest rates to the past few years of high inflation. And this cohort’s unhealthiness could impact the workplace significantly, he says. Gen-Z now outnumbers Baby Boomers in the labor force, and according to a recent report from Glassdoor, approximately one in 10 managers will be Gen-Z this year. “They’re becoming a lot more important,” Katz says.