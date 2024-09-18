Here’s What the Fearless Fund Settlement Means for DEI Efforts Nationwide

Fearless Fund’s year-plus-long fight against an anti-DEI lawsuit is over — and its grant program for Black women entrepreneurs has ceased. Here’s what that could mean for the DEI landscape.

One week ago, one of the most closely watched anti-DEI cases officially came to an end.

Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm founded in 2018, and the conservative nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights announced they had entered into a settlement agreement more than a year after the AAER filed its lawsuit. The terms of this settlement? Fearless Fund ended its Strivers Grant Contest for Black women entrepreneurs, which was the basis for the lawsuit. The program, which offered $20,000 grants as well as mentorship to businesses majority-owned by Black women, had already been suspended by an appellate court back in June.

The AAER had argued that the Strivers program was discriminatory and violated section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act. Edward Blum, president of AAER, celebrated the settlement as a win in his statement, saying that “race-exclusive programs like the one the Fearless Fund promoted are divisive and illegal.”