How Arian Simone Overcame Her Greatest Fear and Helped Entrepreneurs of Color Fight Another Day

There wasn’t an aha! moment when the word “fearless” took on a particular resonance for Arian Simone. Perhaps it’s been core to her since birth, she says. But now, the word is nearly synonymous with her brand, enshrined in the titles of her three books, her podcast, the magazine she founded in 2010, the school she opened in Ivory Coast in West Africa, and the venture capital firm and the foundation that she now helms.

And yet, the last year and change have put that fearlessness to the test. In August 2023, Simone, 44, was thrust into a new kind of national spotlight when her Atlanta-based venture capital firm, Fearless Fund, was sued by the conservative nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights. The allegation? That one of the fund’s grant programs was racially discriminatory. It was a fight that Simone never saw coming. “I knew we were making history. I just didn’t know we were going to be making headlines,” she says.

What followed was a 13-month-long battle that became one of the most closely watched anti-DEI cases among a flurry of lawsuits waged in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action. Those months of litigation came with substantial costs for Fearless Fund—the loss of two-thirds of its team and stymied fundraising efforts, not to mention the emotional toll on Simone and her team. In September 2024, the case was settled—which Simone declared a victory. And while she is far from starry-eyed about the challenges facing the firm in 2025, she remains resolute in her belief that its mission is just as viable—and crucial—as when it began. A promise made in a mall Simone won’t feign naïveté: She knew she was special from the time she was a child. She describes herself as a “typical lemonade stand kid,” unabashedly business-oriented, who quickly found a knack for closing deals. “My friends always say I would have sold my mother’s placenta had I known it had value,” she says with a smirk.

But it wasn’t just making money for the sake of making money that inspired her, Simone says—there was a passion for community service and a desire for impact baked into her business sensibilities from the start. She enrolled at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 1999 to study business, and as a junior, she started her first business: a clothing store called Fabulous, located in a Tallahassee, Florida, mall. (“I guess I’ve had a thing for these ‘F’ names,” she says.) It was her first experience raising capital and coming face-to-face with the challenges that brought. Pitching banker after banker, Simone kept hearing no. That’s when she made a promise, sitting on the floor of her bright purple store: “I said, ‘Arian, don’t worry about this investor landscape, because one day you will be the business investor you were looking for,’” she says. “I just knew that I desired to help entrepreneurs. I knew what that process was like, and if I was in a position to make that easier on somebody, to help them make their dreams come true, I wanted to be the dream-maker.”