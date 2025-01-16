How Gen-Z Bosses Really Feel About Working With Their Own Generation

‘Entrepreneurial.’ ‘Spoiled.’ ‘The shortcut generation.’ Here’s what four Gen-Z founders say about their generational peers – and their advice for how to work with them.

Gen-Z workers have been generating some notable buzz in the workplace, with recent reports deeming them AI aficionados and happy hour heroes. But many older professionals regard them as unmotivated and, frankly, fire-able. So, what do Gen-Z business leaders have to say about the generational peers they have on their own teams?

In short, they believe their generation is misunderstood – but may indeed have some unique needs. While there’s no singular, defined age range for Gen-Z, it is generally considered to include those born between 1996 or 1997 and 2012. That means many Gen-Zers have been in the workforce for years now, and, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, they now outnumber their Baby Boomer counterparts. Not only that, but Glassdoor found that Gen-Zers will make up 1 in 10 managers in 2025. As this generation continues to flood into workplaces and climb up the ranks, here’s what four Gen-Z founders say company leaders need to understand about their fellow Zoomers.

Clear responsibilities and expectations are key. For Andrew Roth, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of the New York City-based Gen-Z research and strategy lab Dcdx, this generation’s unique features are clearly top of mind – and his team of six is made up entirely of Gen-Zers. Through this work, and in leading his own company, Roth has also homed in on some key differences. A big one, he says, is that Gen-Zers have a greater need for “clearly defined expectations and role responsibilities” than workers in other generations, he argues. This is because, in part, of the information overload that’s been innate to Gen-Zers, who grew up on the internet, he says. “It often feels like there are so many different ways to approach things, or so many different resources to go to,” Roth says. Clear guidance, therefore, is necessary to help them cut through the noise.

Taylor Pardee points more directly to the pandemic’s influence here. The 21-year-old founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based apparel brand Bella Venice has three full-time employees – all Gen-Zers – and says the freedom these workers experienced while in school has a direct impact on how they work now. On the plus side, that has made these workers more “creative thinkers” and resourceful, emboldened with an “entrepreneurial spirit” to take their own initiative, Pardee says. But also, it requires leaders to be more explicit with them about what is expected and when to make sure they stay on track, she says. Once those expectations are made clear, Roth finds that “much higher performance” will follow.