How to Measure the Productivity of Remote Workers

Productivity is a tricky thing to measure. Here’s how companies can get a proper gauge, no matter where employees are working.

During the Industrial Revolution, companies used metrics like hours worked or products produced to determine productivity. But with the multifaceted knowledge work typical of many workplaces today, these simple measures often fall short, says Chris Bailey, an author focused on productivity.

“When our work is more complex, measuring productivity is difficult,” Bailey says. Even the various apps that claim to gauge productivity likely won’t give you the full picture, he adds: “Productivity is not busyness…. So many of these measures of productivity are one dimensional.” Add remote work to the mix, and understanding who is productive — and who is not — can be even more complicated and contentious. That’s because, in the absence of “management by walking around,” employers might “get worried about what these people are actually doing,” says Robert C. Pozen, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Indeed, in a 2022 survey, 85 percent of leaders said it was hard to know if their workers were productive in a hybrid work environment — even though 87 percent of employees said they were.

If the gauges that employers use to measure productivity are inaccurate — or incomplete — that could put “workers in a standoff with their employers” and foster resentment, says Anita Williams Woolley, an associate dean of research and professor of organizational behavior and theory at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. And this could further hinder productive work. Here’s a two-step process for how to better measure this important metric in the new world of work:

Identify the highest priority of each role Many companies neglect to set clear priorities for employees to pursue and achieve, no matter where employees work, Williams Woolley says. But in remote settings, that becomes even more problematic, as she says there are often “fewer opportunities to get clarification.”

Thus, the first step for company leaders in improving productivity should be developing clear priorities, says Maura Thomas, an expert speaker on corporate productivity and time management. But not just any priorities: “the highest and best responsibility” for each role in the company. That way, Thomas says, employees can come to their leaders and say: “You’ve told me this is the highest and best use of my time. So, these are all the things on my plate. These are the most important. This is what I’m going to work on this week.”

In developing those priorities, though, don’t forget to consider input from team members themselves, Pozen says: “They may, in fact, have a very different view of what good customer service is,” for example, and thus what the top priority for a customer service representative should be. Taking in these additional insights will help leaders better “understand and clarify” what the team should be doing. And, when there’s this alignment, Pozen says it won’t matter whether employees work in-office or at home. Those crystal-clear success metrics will guide the way.

Check in (without getting in the way) Once leaders and employees align on priorities and what productivity means for each role, then teams can better fulfill the definition of productivity, which Thomas summarizes as “achieving significant results.”

Check-ins from leaders can be helpful here, Bailey says. He points to advice from J.D. Meier, the former head coach for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s innovation team, about focusing on three things that you want to accomplish. Leaders who ask team members about their top three projects will help those employees better prioritize, Bailey argues.

And for leaders, with this knowledge, “you can actually follow up with whether or not people were able to make the difference that they intended to do,” Bailey says. “That’s my personal definition of productivity…. We’re perfectly productive when we achieve the things that we intend to do.” But leaders should try not to disrupt the remote workday unnecessarily with these check-ins, Bailey says. Indeed, Thomas adds remote workplaces can often fall victim to a “culture of urgency.” With Slack and other technology in the remote workplace, workers can feel pressured to answer immediately, or else be perceived as slacking off. That pressure can distract them from other work, stymieing productivity.