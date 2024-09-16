How to Plot Your Next Big Career Step, According to the Agency That’s Helping Pommel Horse Guy Break Into Dance

Smith&Saint has helped the likes of Nastia Liukin, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Suni Lee navigate life outside of sports. Here’s the co-founders’ advice for big career transitions.

Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates his bronze medal win in the pommel horse event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games; Smith&Saint co-founder Madison Smith (left) with co-founder and CEO Britt St. George.. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images, Veronica Costa Photography

Whether you’ve just scored a huge career win or taken a very public tumble, you’re likely facing a daunting question: What’s next?

Who should know that better than Olympians, who every four years — and most recently in Paris — have the opportunity to showcase their finely-honed skills on an international stage. But when the Games are over, a “huge dopamine crash” can follow, says Britt St. George, co-founder and CEO of the boutique talent agency Smith&Saint.

“Sometimes it’s worse when you win,” she adds, “to have the highest of high that you could ever reach, and then try to feel like, ‘OK, how am I ever going to top that?'” That’s where St. George, 33, and her sister, co-founder and COO Madison Smith, 31, found their niche: working with athletes, influencers, and more, helping them navigate career transitions.

The two attorneys-turned-founders launched the Boston-based agency in 2018, initially working with both brands and talent but focusing exclusively on talent management beginning in 2020. Their first client was Nastia Liukin, the five-time Olympic medalist and gymnast.

“For the first time, possibly in my life, I kind of felt like somebody cared about me and my overall well-being … and actually looked at me as a human [rather] than just a walking dollar sign,” Liukin says. Today, Smith&Saint’s talent roster includes approximately 50 clients, including several other Olympic stars, such as Stephen Nedoroscik, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Lee Kiefer: Over the past five years, their average annual growth rate has been 43.6 percent, according to St. George.

Here’s what they’ve learned from guiding their clients through career evolutions: Don’t say yes to everything

This summer, when Nedoroscik performed a clutch pommel horse routine in the men’s gymnastics team final — helping Team USA secure their first team medal in the event since 2008 — “his life changed overnight,” Smith says.

Indeed, Nedoroscik quickly became the subject of viral memes comparing him to Clark Kent when he removed his glasses to complete his routine. All of a sudden, he was speaking with the press, something Nedoroscik said in an email exchange with Inc. that he had had no experience with. When he met with Smith&Saint, he said the team made him feel comfortable and the “journey easy and stress-free, especially at a time when life was so stressful and unpredictable.”

But when so many eyes are on you, it’s important to be patient, Smith says, even as opportunities and offers flood in. “If you say yes to everything right away, you can honestly ruin your career,” Smith says.

In Nedoroscik’s case, for instance, an eyewear partnership would make sense: He wears his signature glasses because he has strabismus and coloboma, two eye conditions that impair his vision and which he’s addressed on social media. But it needs to be the right partner. “He can’t work with everyone,” Smith says, adding that “sometimes, it’s hard to be patient, but it’s worth it.” St. George confirmed that a partner has been chosen, which is expected to be announced in late September or early October.

“I think that’s what really separates someone that’s going to have a long career that’s authentic — being able to be patient and identify what they really want to do,” Smith says. Expect a bumpy ride

When you’re well known for one thing and you start exploring other ventures, there “may be a transition,” St. George says. Consumers and audiences are “incredibly intuitive, incredibly smart,” she adds, and that means that some of them may not be interested in coming along for this new journey.

“There is some recalibration of your audience, and you’re losing some people, but you’re gaining people who are even more engaged because of what you’re currently sharing,” St. George says.

Since retiring from gymnastics, Liukin has launched successful limited-edition collections with APL, the Los Angeles-based footwear company, and Dillard’s and Gianni Bini (though Smith&Saint declined to share sales metrics). But Smith says that when Liukin began posting more about fashion and travel, she lost followers. Smith argues that this was actually a good thing. “You can have five million followers, and if only a certain percentage is engaging with you, it doesn’t make you better than someone with a million followers that has a highly engaged audience,” she says.

During this transition, there may be some trial and error as well, St. George warns. For instance, a client of theirs may be interested in motivational speaking, but then realize once they’ve done it that it actually isn’t a fit at all.

That’s part of the process, St. George says, and her job is letting them know, “Hey, this is not a failure.” Ask: Do I really care about this?

If you don’t really care about your new venture, your audience will notice, Smith argues: “As consumers, we’re so trained to know what is not authentic.” That’s why ensuring true alignment is key. When Nedoroscik was presented with the opportunity to compete on Dancing With the Stars after the Olympics, it checked a lot of boxes for what he wanted to do next, Smith says: bringing awareness to low vision and men’s gymnastics and showing the country a different side of himself.

“We explained to him, ‘It is an amazing stage to talk about your passions,'” Smith says. Nedoroscik was announced as the first celebrity contestant for the upcoming season back in August.

St. George and Smith saw this approach work with another client of theirs, Lindsay Arnold, a professional dancer who appeared on Dancing With the Stars for nearly a decade. As she took a break from the show to grow her young family, Arnold worked with Smith&Saint to develop the Movement Club, an on-demand fitness platform rooted in her passion for movement. It’s since grown to thousands of members and ten employees, Smith says.