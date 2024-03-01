It’s Employee Appreciation Day. But How Appreciated Do Employees Feel Right Now?

A new survey shows that–for the most part–employees are feeling valued. But more regular recognition could help.

If people are your company’s most precious resource, today’s the day to let them know.

Employee Appreciation Day, the first Friday in March each year, gives companies an opportunity to thank and recognize the people who keep the business running, and running successfully.

But that appreciation shouldn’t be limited to one day–and, for the most part, company leaders are getting that: A substantial 62 percent of employees in a recent survey say they feel appreciated, according to the learning management platform TalentLMS. Fifty-six percent say their company celebrates work anniversaries and milestones, and 52 percent say that employee appreciation is personalized. Still, with 23 percent of employees feeling underappreciated, it’s clear that company leaders have more room to improve.

That could start by understanding who isn’t feeling as appreciated–namely, younger employees. Thirty-three percent of Gen Z workers don’t feel appreciated at work. While the survey couldn’t provide precise comparisons between demographics, due to an “unequal distribution of respondents,” this finding is reflected in other data, as well:

A recent Gallup report found that employee engagement dropped the most among Millennial and Gen Z workers from March 2020 to 2023. These younger employees didn’t feel as cared about as work and felt less connected to the company mission than they did in 2020. But company leaders should also pay attention to their remote workers. While 45 percent of employees said they felt acknowledged no matter where they worked, a still-notable 16 percent said they felt less recognized when they worked remotely. As hybrid work continues to grow, addressing this divide could be even more urgent.

Aside from who feels generally appreciated, leaders also need to consider how often those individuals feel that way. Sixty-one percent of employees in this survey said they didn’t get regular appreciation from their managers. Thirty-six percent think the only acknowledgment they get for their work is in formal evaluations.