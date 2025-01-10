Labor Market Ends 2024 With a Bang

The U.S. labor market finished 2024 strong, with a December jobs report that surpassed economists’ predictions.

Employers added 256,000 jobs in the last month of 2024, per a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—up from the 212,000 jobs added in November and the 163,000 jobs projected, according to Bloomberg. Economists were looking toward this December data to provide a “cleaner read” on the state of the labor market, says Sarah House, Wells Fargo senior economist. That’s because two hurricanes and strikes impacted October’s reading—which showed just 12,000 jobs added—likely causing November’s initial report to be overstated. But these job numbers came as another surprise to economists, topping the average monthly gain for 2024 of 186,000 jobs. Unemployment, meanwhile, ticked down just slightly from 4.2 percent in November to 4.1 percent in this report, but remained relatively stable.

A big driver of job growth here: retail, says KPMG economist Yelena Maleyev, which she says can be “attributed to the fact that we had such a condensed and late holiday shopping season, with Thanksgiving being basically the latest it could possibly be.” Employers also continued to add jobs in health care and government. In 2024, the story of the labor market seemed to be one of “moderation and rebalancing,” says Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY. And it’s certainly been trending better than business owners expected: Julia Pollak, chief economist at the job posting site ZipRecruiter, points to a 2022 Conference Board survey that found 98 percent of CEOs at that time were preparing for a recession. And this latest report continues to indicate a strong labor market, Maleyev says: “Growth will be slightly below what it was in 2023, but still significantly above potential growth.”

But business owners will remain “cautious” heading into 2025, Boussour says. That’s evident in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, as well, House adds—despite an unexpected increase in job openings. “Businesses are still pretty reluctant to bring on new workers, which is making it harder for those workers who are entering the jobs market to find employment,” House says. For owners, this could ultimately lift some pressure to raise wages. But wage growth remains stubbornly high, with average hourly earnings increasing 0.3 percent in this report from last month and 3.9 percent year-over-year. A recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business showed that a “historically very strong” share of owners were still raising compensation in November. That said, House expects overall cooling to ultimately “lead to a moderation in wage gains over the course of this year.”