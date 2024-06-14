Latinas Are Left Out of the C-Suite. Business Leaders Can Change That

A new report from LeanIn.Org finds that Latinas have the ‘steepest climb up the corporate ladder,’ but inclusion efforts and debiased processes can help.

Latinas are the least represented group in the C-suite.

According to a new report from LeanIn.Org, the nonprofit founded by former Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, Latinas make up just 1 percent of C-suite executives. It’s a startling discrepancy, but one that company leaders have the wherewithal to change, according to the report.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The State of Latinas in Corporate America claims to be the largest known study of women and Latinas, specifically, in corporate America. It draws from Lean In’s annual Women in the Workplace report with McKinsey as well as expert insights, and elucidates the hurdles professional Latinas face from entry-level all the way to the top. Right from the get-go, the report found, Latinas are at a disadvantage in the workplace. They are the most underrepresented group of women at the entry-level, accounting for under 5 percent of entry-level workers despite making up more than 9 percent of the population.

It only gets worse from there: Between the entry level and the C-suite, Latinas’ representation drops by 78 percent, “the most of any group,” according to the report.

That’s likely because of the “broken rung,” the disparity of Latinas promoted to management roles. “For every 100 men promoted from entry level to manager, only 74 Latinas are promoted,” according to the report. This happens again on the way to the vice president level, though to a lesser degree: “For every 100 men promoted to VP, 90 Latinas are promoted,” the report adds. “This holds Latinas back at a key moment when the C-suite is finally in view.”

But it’s not like Latinas aren’t interested in advancing; in fact, they are even more eager to be promoted than White women and women in general, according to the report. Thus, it’s clear that companies “can–and must–do better” to support the ambitions of these Latina workers, Sandberg said in a press release.

The report makes several recommendations for how to do this, starting with improving the pipeline for Latina candidates with expanded recruiting efforts, providing less subjective performance evaluations, and implementing better tracking of Latina hiring and advancement data. Leaders can also ensure that Latinas find an inclusive environment at the company. Training employees on allyship and countering biases, formalizing an inclusive code of conduct, and supporting employee resource groups and networking opportunities for Latinas can help, per the report.