More Than 70 Brands Close Their Doors for the Day to Call for Paid Leave

Today, organizations across the country are joining forces with the national campaign Paid Leave for All, calling on Congress to pass paid family and medical leave.

Brands are taking a stand on paid leave — and taking the day off.

Today, more than 70 brands and organizations in more than 20 states are giving all employees a paid day off and calling on Congress to pass paid family and medical leave. Participating companies and partners — from the parenting product company Bugaboo to Rhode Island’s Economic Progress Institute — will also share an Instagram graphic in solidarity, publicly declaring to followers: “We’re Closed to Pass Paid Leave.”

Paid Leave for All, a national campaign that launched in 2019, organized this collective action to provide a “symbolic look at what could happen if more women exit the workforce and businesses close their doors without the protections of federal paid family and medical leave,” according to its press release. “We’ve never engaged so many business voices in quite this way,” says Dawn Huckelbridge, founding director of Paid Leave for All.

Since its launch, Paid Leave for All has advocated for a federal paid family and medical leave program. As of March 2023, just 27 percent of non-union workers had access to paid family leave; 41 percent had access to short-term disability plans, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The campaign’s proponents got close to seeing some of its goal realized in 2021, when the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, including a paid family and medical leave program of four weeks. But before the end of that year the act was squashed. That was a decisive moment for the campaign, Huckelbridge says. It then shifted to focus on growing even further and engaging and reaching new people. And now, with an election looming, it aims to keep the cause front and center.

“We know that this is, indeed, a women’s issue, but it is also a family issue. It is a men’s issue. It is a caregiver issue, and importantly, it is a business and economic issue,” Huckelbridge says.

Paid leave has its fair share of skeptics, however. Some argue that paid family leave, in particular, could “lower employees’ attachment to their jobs, lead to discrimination against women… and impose substantial costs on employers,” according to a 2018 policy brief from Maya Rossin-Slater, an associate professor of health policy at Stanford University. Others have worried that workers might abuse this benefit and take time off they don’t need. But Huckelbridge believes that paid leave can help companies thrive.

“Happier workers are more productive workers. Healthier workers are more productive workers… benefits like paid leave attract good talent, keep good talents,” she says. In 2023, 43 percent of American workers said it was extremely important to them to have paid parental, family, or medical leave, apart from other paid time off, according to a Pew Research Center report.

And for smaller businesses in particular, Huckelbridge says a federal program would help “provide that benefit and therefore help them compete with bigger businesses.” In recent years, Huckelbridge says she has seen growing corporate support for the cause, particularly from women founders and business leaders. Take Hatch, the New York City-based maternity brand, which will join in the initiative and give its 50-plus employees a paid day off today. Founder and CEO Ariane Goldman — a 2023 Inc. Female Founder — says she was drawn to the cause because “supporting moms is in our DNA.” She chose to join the campaign because she believes it can “champion and celebrate this extraordinary transition for new parents and encourage a healthy return to work that benefits our economy and all families — regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

How can small businesses support paid leave? First, they can try to offer it themselves, Huckelbridge says. Hatch, for instance, offers 12 weeks of paid leave and two months of “part-time re-entry flexibility” to allow team members to readjust to their full-time positions.