More Workers Now Prefer Hybrid Over Remote
A new report on the state of workers shows growing preferences toward hybrid work, declining employee engagement, and mixed feelings about AI at work.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Photo: Getty Images
The way employees want to work is still shifting–and in favor of hybrid.
Employees are now more likely to prefer hybrid work to remote work, according to a new report from Morning Consult, conducted in January. This is the first time that hybrid has overtaken remote work since the firm started tracking work location preferences in 2022. Additionally, a plurality of Americans–30 percent–said they plan to apply to hybrid jobs in the future.
Amidst an overall decline in employee engagement, hybrid was also the only category of worker that saw an increase in engagement from 2023 to 2024, according to the report.
What is making workers more excited about coming into the office? A flexible dress code, child care benefits, and coverage of commuting costs were the top three factors that would motivate employees who do most of their work remotely to come into the office, according to the report.
But while worker preferences are clear in some areas, in others, they’re still uncertain. For instance, Americans are mixed overall on whether AI will have a negative or positive impact in the workplace. Forty-four percent of employed respondents said they use AI for work in the report, with Millennials and workers with a post-graduate degree leading the way in usage.
On multiple fronts, workers’ sentiments remain unchanged from last year. The share that wanted to quit their job changed little, reflecting the stabilizing quits rate captured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gen-Z workers continue to show more signs of quiet quitting, but job satisfaction remains relatively strong overall–though workers still have many gripes about pay.
The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders