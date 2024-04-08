More Workers Now Prefer Hybrid Over Remote

The way employees want to work is still shifting–and in favor of hybrid .

Employees are now more likely to prefer hybrid work to remote work , according to a new report from Morning Consult, conducted in January. This is the first time that hybrid has overtaken remote work since the firm started tracking work location preferences in 2022 . Additionally, a plurality of Americans–30 percent–said they plan to apply to hybrid jobs in the future.

Amidst an overall decline in employee engagement, hybrid was also the only category of worker that saw an increase in engagement from 2023 to 2024, according to the report.

What is making workers more excited about coming into the office? A flexible dress code, child care benefits, and coverage of commuting costs were the top three factors that would motivate employees who do most of their work remotely to come into the office, according to the report.