A New Federal Overtime Rule Just Went Into Effect. Here’s What to Know

Now more of your workers might be eligible for overtime pay.

Employees covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act are entitled to at least one-and-a-half times their rate for hours worked beyond the 40-hour workweek, unless they are exempt. Previously, those exemptions included salaried employees primarily performing “executive, administrative, or professional duties” and making $35,568 per year or more, per the Department of Labor. Now, that minimum salary threshold has increased to $43,888 per year and will increase even further to $58,656 on January 1, 2025.

Additionally, the minimum salary for highly compensated employees–another exempt group–jumped from $107,432 per year to $132,964 as of today, and will increase again on January 1 to $151,164 per year. Overall, the rule will impact more than four million workers, according to the DOL.

That’s not all: The DOL also shared that starting “July 1, 2027, these earnings thresholds will be updated every three years so they keep pace with changes in worker salaries.”

This rule has already faced some opposition, though–and in Texas, a federal judge temporarily blocked the rule, but only for employees of the state of Texas. Private employers in Texas and employers throughout the rest of the country will need to comply, starting today, says Beth Milito, executive director of the legal center for the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB hosted a webinar in early June to help employers navigate these changes, and Milito says she was in touch with business owners throughout the past week as they considered raising salaries, limiting overtime, and more.

“Survey your employees and make sure you’re in compliance with existing laws,” Milito says, adding that “this is really a good time to do sort of a wage and hour ‘physical,’ if you will, in your business.” For the most part, though, Noah Finkel–partner at the Chicago-based law firm Seyfarth Shaw–expects that most employers will find that they’ve correctly classified their employees with regard to this new minimum-salary threshold. But the increase on January 1 could be more significant, he says.