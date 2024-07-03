The Number 1 Mistake Companies Make When Expanding Abroad, According to a Business Development Expert

If you don’t dedicate the right resources, you’ll be at a disadvantage from the get-go.

When leaders decide to take their business international, one common blunder can trip them up.

James Cummings should know–he’s the vice president of business development at London & Partners, a not-for-profit company that, among other services, helps U.S. companies expand into the city. Time and time again, he sees the same error from companies: failing to “commit the right resources to give them the best chance for success.”

That can mean money, Cummings says, as expanding into any new market can be an expensive endeavor. It can also mean time — not accounting for how long it will take to navigate new obstacles, build the right team (particularly with regard to different employment regulations), and find product-market fit. The latter can be especially tricky, as what worked in the U.S. may not translate seamlessly to other countries. But it behooves companies to consider this carefully, Cummings says, as a place like London could be a “launchpad” to the rest of Europe and other parts of the world.

“Is there the talent there for long-term growth? Is there the market there for long-term growth? And is there the ecosystem to embrace new ideas, new technologies, and new products?” he says. “Because that’s more likely to lead to successful long-term fit and successful product-market fit.”