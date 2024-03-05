Office Rental Firm IWG Just Posted Record Revenue. The State of Co-Working in 2024, Explained

Co-working and flexible work companies are continuing to reimagine the workplace as hybrid establishes its foothold.

The future of work is more flexible — and that’s giving alternative workspaces an opportunity.

IWG, the global flexible-workspace network based in Switzerland, announced the highest revenue in its history today and an annual core profit boost of 34 percent in 2023, citing a growing demand for hybrid work solutions. Of its over 4,000 workspace locations, roughly a third are based in the U.S., according to the firm’s website.

IWG is not the only company seeing a surge. As Inc. previously reported, revenue for Industrious — the New York City-based co-working company — grew nearly 40 percent in 2023. Others are considering the opportunity: JLL, the real estate services company, found that 41 percent of its tenants expect to increase flexible space. And yet, this way of working is far from the new norm. Flexible office space still only accounts for approximately 1.7 percent of U.S. office inventory, according to a report from real estate services company CBRE in 2023.

That said, it’s clear many companies are rethinking the role of the office: U.S. offices hit a new vacancy record in the fourth quarter of 2023. Hybrid and remote work arrangements are continuing to grow, with 65 percent of U.S. companies now offering some kind of work location flexibility, according to a recent report from the hybrid work platform Scoop — up 14 percentage points from the year before.