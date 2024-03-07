One-Third of Workers With Disabilities Experience Workplace Discrimination

2023 was a breakthrough year for workers with disabilities, but new survey data shows that many still face hurdles both during the hiring process and afterward.

Workplaces still have a way to go to better accommodate and hire workers with disabilities.

Thirty-three percent of workers who identified as having a disability said they’ve experienced discrimination in the workplace, according to a December survey from market research company The Harris Poll, conducted on behalf of Indeed.

These responses came at the tail end of a year with record employment rates for workers with disabilities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 22 percent of people with a disability were employed last year. But overall, that’s still well below the 65.8 percent employment rate for people without a disability in 2023–and this new survey indicates where obstacles still remain.

For workers with disabilities, even finding a job that will accommodate their needs can be difficult: 31 percent say they face challenges even being considered for roles because of their disability.

Once these workers get to the interview process, the hurdles continue. A quarter of workers with disabilities said they’ve encountered discrimination from interviewers based on their disability. A smaller amount–12 percent–say they’ve faced inaccessible interview processes, and 17 percent say it’s challenging to ask for accommodations during the interview process.

But an inclusive workplace and hiring process won’t just ease burdens for workers with disabilities–it can be a boon for overall company culture, says Donna Bungard, senior accessibility program manager at Indeed. And it might even drive more revenue.