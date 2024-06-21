Remote Work Could Help Beat Burnout. But Does That Outweigh Its Costs?
New data from LinkedIn shows that remote workers are less burned out than onsite and hybrid workers.
Remote workers are beating burnout–but are they winning the future-of-work game?
Just 36 percent of remote workers in the U.S. say they feel burned out at work, according to new data from LinkedIn’s ongoing Workforce Confidence survey. That’s compared with 42 percent of hybrid workers and 44 percent of onsite workers.
Burnout can be a big problem for workplaces, with potential consequences including “job dissatisfaction” and “absenteeism” as well as “insomnia” and “depressive symptoms,” according to one study. It can even be a predictor for serious conditions like coronary heart disease, the same researchers found.
Thus, the anti-burnout benefits of remote work could be a win for employers. But recent data reveals other risks of a fully remote approach.
Remote workers often feel less connected to their company’s mission and purpose, according to Gallup, and more than half of workers who work from home at least some of the time say they struggle to connect with their co-workers, according to the Pew Research Center. Some papers have also associated remote work with productivity declines.
Hybrid work, meanwhile, has emerged as the go-to schedule for remote capable teams, according to another Gallup report, both in preference and in practice. It also ranks highest for employee engagement. Plus, according to the LinkedIn survey, hybrid workers are more likely to say they have “at least one close friend at work” compared to remote workers.
Still, as Inc. has previously reported, experts say there are numerous ways to improve remote work arrangements, such as clarifying the company’s mission and creating opportunities for intentional collaboration. Ultimately, the success of remote work, Stanford economist and work-from-home expert Nick Bloom told Inc., hinges on “how well managed it is.”
