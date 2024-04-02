What the Right to Disconnect Could Mean for California Employers
A new bill introduced in California would give employees the right to ignore messages from their employer in non-working hours. Here’s what employers need to know.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Photo: Getty Images
Employers in California might need to stop sending late-night Slack messages if a new bill is passed.
Assemblymember Matt Haney of San Francisco recently introduced Assembly Bill 2751, which would give employees the right to ignore communications from their employers outside of working hours, barring an emergency or scheduling exception. As of Monday, the bill was re-referred to the Assembly’s Committee on Labor and Employment.
If passed, the bill would apply to both private and public employers and their employees–except for those covered by a “valid collective bargaining agreement.” It would require employers in the state to create a policy protecting employees’ right to disconnect and to establish non-working hours via a written agreement with employees.
Employee complaints would be filed to the labor commissioner, according to the bill, and a “pattern of violation” would be “punishable by a fine of not less than one hundred dollars.”
This would be the first law of its kind in the U.S. (A bill was introduced in New York City in 2018, but wasn’t adopted.) But similar policies have already been implemented in France, Canada, and the Philippines, to name a few.
The bill is already facing some pushback: Ashley Hoffman, a senior policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce, argued in an opposition letter that the bill’s definition of an emergency is “narrowly defined” and that there are “some positions for which the compensation is higher because people in those professions are expected to be available more often or be responsive during atypical times.”
Haney told The New York Times that the bill isn’t meant to completely restrict longer hours, but rather to provide clarity: “The problem we have now is the gray area, where an employee is expected to respond all the time when on paper they work a 9-to-5 job.”
