What the Right to Disconnect Could Mean for California Employers

A new bill introduced in California would give employees the right to ignore messages from their employer in non-working hours. Here’s what employers need to know.

Employers in California might need to stop sending late-night Slack messages if a new bill is passed.

Assemblymember Matt Haney of San Francisco recently introduced Assembly Bill 2751, which would give employees the right to ignore communications from their employers outside of working hours, barring an emergency or scheduling exception. As of Monday, the bill was re-referred to the Assembly’s Committee on Labor and Employment.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

If passed, the bill would apply to both private and public employers and their employees–except for those covered by a “valid collective bargaining agreement.” It would require employers in the state to create a policy protecting employees’ right to disconnect and to establish non-working hours via a written agreement with employees. Employee complaints would be filed to the labor commissioner, according to the bill, and a “pattern of violation” would be “punishable by a fine of not less than one hundred dollars.”

This would be the first law of its kind in the U.S. (A bill was introduced in New York City in 2018, but wasn’t adopted.) But similar policies have already been implemented in France, Canada, and the Philippines, to name a few.