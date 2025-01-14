Small Business Optimism Hits 6-Year High
Before the election, small-business owners were reeling from record-high uncertainty. Now, they’re bullish that the future is bright.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
Small-business owners haven’t felt this hopeful about future business conditions in more than 40 years.
The Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business reached 105.1 in December, a six-year high and the second consecutive month to topple the index’s 51-year average of 98. The biggest contributor: the share of owners expecting the economy to improve in the next six months, jumping 16 points in December to a net 52 percent — the highest level since the end of 1983.
The Uncertainty Index, meanwhile, has retreated from its pre-election record-smashing heights, dropping 12 points to 86 in December following another 12-point decline in November.
“Small business owners feel more certain and hopeful about the economic agenda of the new administration,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a press release. “Expectations for economic growth, lower inflation, and positive business conditions have increased in anticipation of pro-business policies and legislation in the new year.”
That’s translating to more positive future plans, too. Indeed, the percentage of owners who believe it’s a “good time to expand their business” reached the highest point since February 2020. The share expecting higher real sales reached the highest since January 2020, and more owners are now planning to invest in inventory and headcount.
Meanwhile, reports of “positive profit trends” held strong in this report at a net negative 26 percent – the same as in November and the most positive readings of the year so far.
This doesn’t mean businesses owners are cruising, though. Inflation is still their most pressing business problem and remains stubbornly above the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2 percent, accelerating to a 2.7 percent annual increase in November. The percentage of owners raising average selling prices was unchanged this month at a net 24 percent.
Then, there’s the continuous hunt for qualified workers, which “remained a major headwind for stronger job growth on Main Street in December,” Dunkelberg said in the press release for the NFIB December Jobs Report. Thirty-five percent of owners still report job openings they can’t fill, ticking down just one point from November.
And though “compensation increases have softened among small businesses,” Dunkelberg added in the jobs report release, these stayed “solid as the year came to an end.” That said, in this report, owners who reported raising compensation did drop three points to the lowest percentage since March 2021 – more evidence of easing pressure.
For business owners, it’s a happy new year, indeed.
