Small Business Optimism Hits 6-Year High

Before the election, small-business owners were reeling from record-high uncertainty. Now, they’re bullish that the future is bright.

Small-business owners haven’t felt this hopeful about future business conditions in more than 40 years.

The Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business reached 105.1 in December, a six-year high and the second consecutive month to topple the index’s 51-year average of 98. The biggest contributor: the share of owners expecting the economy to improve in the next six months, jumping 16 points in December to a net 52 percent — the highest level since the end of 1983. The Uncertainty Index, meanwhile, has retreated from its pre-election record-smashing heights, dropping 12 points to 86 in December following another 12-point decline in November. “Small business owners feel more certain and hopeful about the economic agenda of the new administration,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a press release. “Expectations for economic growth, lower inflation, and positive business conditions have increased in anticipation of pro-business policies and legislation in the new year.”

That’s translating to more positive future plans, too. Indeed, the percentage of owners who believe it’s a “good time to expand their business” reached the highest point since February 2020. The share expecting higher real sales reached the highest since January 2020, and more owners are now planning to invest in inventory and headcount. Meanwhile, reports of “positive profit trends” held strong in this report at a net negative 26 percent – the same as in November and the most positive readings of the year so far. This doesn’t mean businesses owners are cruising, though. Inflation is still their most pressing business problem and remains stubbornly above the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2 percent, accelerating to a 2.7 percent annual increase in November. The percentage of owners raising average selling prices was unchanged this month at a net 24 percent.