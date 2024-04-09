Small-Business Optimism Hits Lowest Point Since 2012

Small-business owners are feeling more forlorn than they have in more than 10 years.

The Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business dropped by 0.9 of a point in March to 88.5–the lowest since December 2012. This dip comes as owners face “numerous economic headwinds,” said NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg in a press release.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But the biggest contributor was an eight-point drop in sales expectations to a net negative 18 percent. That means that the percentage of business owners who expected real sales volumes to be lower was 18 points greater than for those who expected them to be higher. Overall, the two top concerns for small-business owners remained inflation and labor quality, but inflation pulled ahead in March–the labor market has improved for business owners, if “slightly,” as Dunkelberg put it. Twenty-five percent of owners cited inflation as their top problem, while 18 percent cited labor quality. In March of last year, the two were nearly neck and neck at 24 and 23 percent, respectively.

Inflationary pressures are particularly evident in the share of owners raising selling prices–a net 28 percent, a seven-point increase from February to March–and those raising compensation, up 3 points from “February’s lowest reading since May 2021” to a net 38 percent, according to the report. The latter reflects the stickiness in wage growth seen in the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well.

But on the hiring front, the percentage of owners with job openings they couldn’t fill remained at the lowest reading since January 2021–37 percent–according to the monthly jobs report from the NFIB. Meanwhile, a net 11 percent of owners said they planned to create new jobs in the next three months, a one-point dip from February. And yet, “even with the slowdown in openings, the small-business labor market remains tight,” Dunkelberg said in a recent press release, “and owners continue to compete to retain and recruit employees.” Indeed, the most recent jobs report from the BLS showed a surprisingly strong 303,000 jobs added in March.