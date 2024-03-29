Snap Is Cracking Down on Remote Work

According to a new report, the tech giant is giving employees two months to return to the office—or leave.

The return-to-office movement may be fizzling overall, but another yet tech company is doubling down.

Last week, Snap–the parent company of Snapchat–informed employees that they had 60 days to either come back to the office or leave the company, according to a report from The Information. A representative from Snap did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Back in 2022, CEO Evan Spiegel announced that employees would be expected to work in person 80 percent of the time starting in February 2023, as he believed that a “default together” approach, “while retaining flexibility for our team members, will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our strategic priorities of growing our community, reaccelerating our revenue growth, and leading in AR,” according to a Bloomberg report. At the time, the company was putting together a process for requesting exceptions, according to the Bloomberg report. But now, the company is rolling back many of those exemptions as part of its crackdown, per The Information’s reporting.

Snap isn’t the only tech company rolling back flexible work arrangements–Dell announced a new return-to-office policy in February, adding that remote workers won’t be eligible for promotions. Google, Amazon, and Meta have all issued stricter stances on in-person work, as well.