Startup CEO Salaries Dip in 2024

A new report shows that CEO salaries have decreased this year–mostly because of Series B struggles–and that a gender pay gap persists.

The top spot doesn’t pay like it used to, at least in some startups.

On average, startup CEOs make $141,000 in 2024, down approximately $1,000 from last year, according to a new report from the accounting firm Kruze Consulting that analyzed more than 450 U.S. startups. It adds that this salary slide signals “a cautious approach amidst a challenging funding landscape.”

Salary trends varied by stage, though: Series B CEOs took a 10 percent hit, while salaries for earlier-stage CEOs actually ticked up. This might seem surprising, considering last year’s funding downturn, but Healy Jones, vice president at Kruze Consulting, explained in a press release that “the quality of companies that raised Seed and Series A rounds was strong, and their CEOs were able to command better pay compared to the prior year.”

Meanwhile, many Series B CEOs are struggling to live up to valuations from when VC funding was stronger around 2021. Cutting their own salary may be one way for them to “preserve runway and focus on achieving key milestones,” the report adds, as capital becomes harder to come by.

But gender continues to play a role, as well. According to the report, male CEOs make an average of $14,000 more than female CEOs–the same as last year, though there is a greater percentage difference due to the overall decline in the average CEO salary in 2024. This disparity peaked in 2020 at a $45,000 gap, and Jones said it’s clear that “it hasn’t recovered to 2019 levels,” which is “concerning.” Overall, there’s some good news for startup leaders, though: While the average CEO salary faltered, the median ticked up to $147,000, meaning that “fewer CEOs and founders are paid less than $100,000 or more than $250,000,” according to the report–a sign of “resilience and slight optimism.”