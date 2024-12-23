Study: Remote Work Policies Are Leaving Lower-Paid Workers Behind

Heading into 2025, it could be time to take a look at your remote work policy – and who among your employees has access to more work-from-home privileges . While hybrid remained the go-to working arrangement this year for many U.S. companies, according to multiple reports, time spent working remotely has faded for some workers.

According to new research from Stanford economist and remote work expert Nick Bloom, cited in the New York Times, work-from-home days since the pandemic have dropped 16 percent for workers making between $10,000 to $100,000 a year and only 5 percent for workers making $200,000 or more.

Whether these are voluntary changes or the results of return-to-work mandates, these workers could be missing out on some of the benefits of remote work, which, according to some studies, include increased diversity in the workplace and greater job satisfaction, not to mention increased accessibility for caregivers and workers with disabilities.

Plus, more days spent working in the office could come at a financial cost for lower-paid workers. A survey this year from Owl Labs, the video conferencing company, found that employees working in the office spent twice as much as remote workers — $863 per month versus $432 — due to increased food, commuting, pet care, and other costs.