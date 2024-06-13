It’s the Summer Without Interns. Here’s What That Means for Your Talent Pipeline

It’s intern season, but fewer new faces will be filling cubicles and Slack channels this summer. And that could impact your hiring efforts down the line.

Job postings for internships in 2024 fell well below 2022 and 2023 levels, according to a new report from Indeed. And in a new analysis from the job site Handshake, the number of internship postings dropped more than 7 percent in the year leading up to May compared to that same period the year before, as first reported by Bloomberg. In professional services, nonprofits, and the technology and financial services sectors, the drop was particularly apparent.

Meanwhile, ZipRecruiter also measured a 14 percent year-over-year decline in internship postings in the year’s first quarter. It’s not just internships: Summer job postings overall remain 25 percent higher than in 2019, but they fell 16.9 percent from last year and 28 percent from two years ago, according to Indeed.

That’s not surprising, considering the labor market has cooled considerably since 2022. But while hiring for teen workers has steadily increased since the beginning of this year, it’s faded for workers ages 20 to 24–the ones prime for internships–noted Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at Indeed Hiring Lab, in the Indeed report.

“Households are still spending, consumption is still robust, whereas businesses who are looking to this longer, like, investment view–they’re more tepid in their hiring,” Bunker says. This pullback on internships could be problematic for companies that want to hire in the future, Bunker adds, given that it might “interrupt the flow in the hiring pipeline.”

According to a 2022 poll from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, almost 85 percent of employers identified internships as their “top recruiting method for their investment of time and money” for entry-level hires.