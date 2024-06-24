They Weren’t Natural Managers–but These Lessons Made Them Better Bosses

That’s what Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of the Austin-based digital experience platform provider Contentstack, remembers thinking in the early days of the pandemic. On multiple occasions, she found herself fighting back tears as she spoke with her colleagues on Zoom.

Sampat had always felt she was more attached to her team members than the average CEO. Tears would often flow when she had to resolve a conflict with an employee or let them go. “I didn’t have a lot of control over my emotions,” she says.

But in late 2020, Sampat began to understand that some of her most loyal and longest-standing employees just couldn’t scale with the company, which had launched in 2018. She needed to find a better way to have these hard conversations.