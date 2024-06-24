They Weren’t Natural Managers–but These Lessons Made Them Better Bosses
These four founders fell victim to the pitfalls of people management. But they persevered, and found solutions that worked.
BY SARAH LYNCH, STAFF REPORTER @SARAHDLYNCH
From left to right: Noelle Cordeaux, Aaron Muderick, Clark Hagemann, Neha Sampat.. Photos: Courtney Lindberg Photography; Courtesy Aaron Muderick; Courtesy Avidon Health; Rudy Arocha/Austin Woman Magazine.
Crying on Zoom is embarrassing.
That’s what Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of the Austin-based digital experience platform provider Contentstack, remembers thinking in the early days of the pandemic. On multiple occasions, she found herself fighting back tears as she spoke with her colleagues on Zoom.
Sampat had always felt she was more attached to her team members than the average CEO. Tears would often flow when she had to resolve a conflict with an employee or let them go. “I didn’t have a lot of control over my emotions,” she says.
But in late 2020, Sampat began to understand that some of her most loyal and longest-standing employees just couldn’t scale with the company, which had launched in 2018. She needed to find a better way to have these hard conversations.
Sampat’s struggle isn’t uncommon. Managing people isn’t easy, and founders can find it especially difficult. According to one study, founder CEOs ranked the lowest in management scores compared with any other “owner-manager pair type,” potentially because of their blind spots or preference for control.
But good management is key for business success–and that starts at the top. Managers determine 70 percent of the “variance in team engagement,” and a lack of engagement costs the world’s economy approximately $8.9 trillion each year, according to Gallup.
Here’s an in-depth look at four founders who struggled to manage people–and the solutions and practices that helped them improve.
