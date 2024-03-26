Think Offering Child Care Benefits Is Too Costly? You Could Be Missing the ROI

At five companies, child care benefits offered a return on investment of up to 425 percent, according to a new report.

There’s a business case for offering childcare benefits.

That’s according to a new report from the nonprofit Moms First and Boston Consulting Group evaluating five companies offering childcare benefits: UPS, Etsy, Fast Retailing, Steamboat Ski Resort, and Synchrony. In each case, these benefits brought a positive return on investment, ranging from 90 to 425 percent, according data collected in the fall of 2023 (with the exception of UPS, which provided data from its 2022 pilot program).

Calls for childcare solutions are mounting, as the average cost of care increased 32 percent for U.S. households from 2019 to 2023, according to data from the Bank of America Institute. But many business owners believe offering solutions would be too expensive, says Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Moms First. Now, she says, “having the data that proves once and for all the ROI itself is really critical.”

Indeed, according to the findings at these companies, “childcare truly pays for itself,” Saujani says. Up to 86 percent of employee respondents in the report said that these benefits made them more likely to stay at their company. That’s notable, considering the report also found that “retaining as few as 1% of eligible employees can cover the cost of providing childcare benefits for all of those who are eligible within a company,” according to the press release.

These offerings can help boost productivity, too, since they can reduce individual employees’ absences by more than two weeks annually, according to the report. At UPS, for instance, an emergency day care pilot program at the company’s Lathrop, California facility helped the company avoid 120 absences for three months in 2022. The program is still running today, according to a representative from the company. The companies in this report were vastly different sizes–Etsy had nearly 2,500 employees at the end of 2023 while Synchrony has more than 18,000, for instance–and implemented a variety of different childcare benefits. Some companies offered on-site childcare centers, while others provided stipends for parents. This demonstrates opportunities even for smaller companies, says Emily Kos, a managing director and partner at BCG.