This Company’s Business Travel Program Is a Hit With Gen-Z Employees

At one California company, even entry-level employees on the marketing team can apply for business travel. Here’s why the leaders say it works.

Young people are itching to travel. So why not let them — and reap the benefits for the business?

This very idea arose at Verkada, a San Mateo, California-based physical security company, in 2022. Around that time, the company had six offices globally, and when a younger member of the marketing team spoke up about her desire to learn more about operations in those offices, leaders were intrigued.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So, the marketing department spearheaded a business travel program, allowing one to three employees on the 108-person marketing team to travel to another office location, internationally or domestically, for approximately one or two weeks each quarter. The first trips took place in April 2022. Now, more than two years later, the company has sent 35 employees on business trips through the program, and more than half of the recipients happen to be Gen-Z employees, according to a representative from the company.

“They want any opportunity to travel,” Priyanka Srinivasan, vice president of product marketing, says of her younger team members. “Literally, ‘Send me to Sydney,’ or ‘Send me to whatever.'”

This checks out, as 52 percent of Gen-Z adults are “already frequent travelers,” according to a 2023 report from the business intelligence company Morning Consult — right up there with their Millennial counterparts. The team at Verkada saw an opportunity to feed this desire, but also wanted to make sure there was a “business purpose” for each trip, Srinivasan says. Employees who apply need to highlight that purpose in their application, she says, as well as outline how they plan to use their learnings upon their return.

Lisa Yan, a 23-year-old growth associate at Verkada, participated in the business travel program when she was just 22, traveling from the company’s San Mateo headquarters to New York City. There, she got to interact with representatives from the enterprise and global companies that she markets to as Verkada customers.

Through their free-flowing conversations, she learned about use cases for Verkada’s technology that hadn’t originally been top of mind in her marketing work. She brought those insights back to her team in San Mateo and incorporated them into “more targeted campaigns,” she says. “And just because of that, my campaigns were a lot more efficient.” Even some non-Gen-Z workers have been eager to participate. Masha Roney, at 35, qualifies as a Millennial and has taken advantage of the travel program twice, visiting Verkada offices in London and Japan. She’s a manager of localization at the company and says the trips have made her collaborations with team members in those countries much more productive.

“It helps you build strong relationships with your colleagues that [go] far beyond that week or so that you spend with them,” Roney attests. “You also learn cultural differences [so that] things don’t get lost in translation in your daily communication down the road.”

When the travelers return from their business trips, they present their experience at the team’s all-hands meeting, Srinivasan says. From there, the return on investment for every trip might be different (domestic trips through the program typically cost between $800 to $2,000, for instance). But Srinivasan attests that she’s seen direct results from the program — like when one of her team members visited the London office and came back with new ideas for the team’s demand generation campaigns. “That actually does have an impact on the ROI of those campaigns,” she says. So, while the program is a “great perk,” Srinivasan believes, “because we’re a global company, it’s really, I think, important to the business, as well.”

Plus, when interviewing job candidates, “international travel is a huge selling point for folks,” Srinivasan says. And today, Verkada has even more options on offer: since 2022, the company has grown to 16 offices globally.

To co-founder and CEO Filip Kaliszan, the strength of the program comes from the fact that it was employee-led and executed, rather than being a top-down directive, as that means it “actually scales.” Indeed, more people throughout the company are becoming interested. Alana O’Grady Lauk, VP of communications at Verkada, says the program is now being adopted within her communications and public affairs team of eight. After seeing the marketing team’s success, “people just got really jealous,” she says.

Kaliszan sees opportunities for the program to expand to other departments as well, but notes that the needs of each department are not uniform. For instance, in engineering, team members aren’t as dispersed throughout the company’s global locations, so that team is more focused on regularly sending employees from headquarters to its two global offices with the most engineering employees: Taiwan and Poland.