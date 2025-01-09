What a Second Trump Presidency Could Mean for Corporate DEI  

In 2024, DEI was on the defense. Dozens of anti-DEI cases played out in the courts, including those waged against fintech Hello Alice and venture capital firm Fearless Fund. Big players like Lowe’s and Walmart rolled back their DEI commitments, and more companies held back on DEI investments and hiring for DEI-related roles.

Now, in 2025, DEI advocates could face a new hurdle: a new president, Donald Trump, whose inauguration on January 20 might herald a fresh wave of opposition against diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to experts who spoke with Inc. In Trump’s first term, he took aim at DEI with an executive order barring federal agencies and contractors from providing certain diversity trainings. Now, experts are anticipating similar efforts in Trump’s second term, with the former president already speaking out about “anti-White” discrimination during his campaign. This potential sea change looms large for DEI proponents: In a listening session with a handful of chief diversity officers and DEI leaders before the election conducted by the talent services firm Seramount, most said a second Trump term would “negatively impact corporate DEI efforts.”

Here’s what specific actions experts say Trump could actually take regarding DEI, how organizations might respond to these evolving DEI pressures, and what leaders can do now to prepare for potential shifts. Could Trump dismantle DEI? As president, there are a few ways Trump could potentially impact DEI-related policies and the “broader anti-DEI sentiment,” says Luke Hartig, president of Gravity Research – both directly and indirectly. Remember that executive order Trump passed in 2020? President Joe Biden revoked it nearly immediately after taking office, but Trump could quickly reinstate that order after his inauguration. And while the order pertained to contractors and the federal government, its reinstatement could have a broader “chilling effect,” Hartig says.

Indeed, “corporations usually follow the precedent of whatever happens in the federal government,” says Ella Washington, professor of practice at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Additionally, Trump could do away with the equity action plans released by numerous federal agencies under the Biden administration, Hartig says. These act as “roadmaps to address the barriers and discrimination that underserved communities face,” per the White House’s website, and some agencies with these plans work directly with small businesses, like the Small Business Administration. This could impact these agencies’ “ability to promote things like diversity among CEOs or diversity in ownership,” Hartig says.