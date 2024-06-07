What the May Jobs Report Means for Small Businesses

Despite cooling signs, it’s clear that businesses are still adding plenty of jobs.

Non-farm payrolls rose 272,000 jobs in May, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Thats a bump up from April’s initial 175,000 jobs added–revised down even further to 165,000 jobs in this report–and the 190,000 jobs that some economists predicted. It also exceeds the 12-month average monthly gain of 232,000 jobs.

Health care, government, and leisure and hospitality led the increase, according to the report. “All the sectors that did very poorly during the pandemic are looking a lot better now,” says Julia Pollak, chief economist at the job posting site ZipRecruiter. And yet, “one month is not a trend,” Pollak notes–and other recent data shows more evidence of cooling. In the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from earlier this week, job openings fell to a new three-year low in April.

And there are signs that “job creation is poised to slow” going forward, too, EY senior economist Lydia Boussour wrote via email, “as softer consumer demand, reduced pricing power and lower profitability lead companies to become more pragmatic with hiring and wage increases.”

Some of this pullback is already evident: In March, the share of small-business owners planning to create new jobs in the next three months fell to the lowest level since May 2020 at a net 11 percent, according to a report from the National Federation of Independent Business–though that increased to a net 15 percent by May. “It’s not the sort of competition frenzy that it was two years ago,” says Justin Bloesch, assistant professor in the Cornell University Industrial and Labor Relations School. But that also doesn’t mean it’s easy. “It’s not like talent is sitting around unemployed,” Bloesch adds.

Indeed, the unemployment rate “changed little” from its relatively low levels in this report, though it did reach 4 percent for the first time in more than two years. And the quits rate in the JOLTS report remained at 2.2 percent for the sixth consecutive month in April. If you want good talent, you’re likely going to need to poach it from competitors, Bloesch says.

And to do that, companies still need to pay up. Wage growth, though gradually declining, accelerated 0.4 percent month-over-month in May and 4.1 percent year-over-year–up from April. “It’s expensive for businesses to offer the kinds of wages to stay competitive in this market,” says Yelena Maleyev, an economist at KPMG. Indeed, the latest Small Business Optimism Index from the NFIB showed “historically high levels of owners raising compensation to keep and attract employees,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a press release.