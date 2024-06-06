Why Pitbull Invested in This Immigrant-Owned Taco Chain

In 2013, Temoc Morfin–a Mexican immigrant–followed a dormant dream to start a taqueria. Ten years later, the company is expediting its growth with high-profile partners and setting its sights on top markets.

Temoc Morfin, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based fast casual chain Cilantro Taco Grill, believes he achieved the American Dream. But not quite the way he planned.

Morfin, now 52, was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. When he was 10 years old, his father told him and his 10 siblings that they were leaving for the U.S., and together, they crossed the U.S. border through Tijuana.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The family ultimately settled in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, where his father found work cleaning dishes at a Chinese restaurant and his older siblings started working in factories. Morfin, the sixth sibling, went to school. In 1986, he and his family members became American citizens, and in 1991, he became the first in his family to attend college. It wasn’t easy, Morfin says, “learning a new language, adapting to a new culture.” But in 1996, he graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in political science.

While Morfin credits his family for their steadfast support, he says his father never approved of his political ambitions. “He said, ‘People backstab each other. You’re never going to have somebody who you can really trust,” Morfin says. “‘Plus, people will never be happy.'”

Morfin ignored his advice, running for alderman in the city’s 25th ward and for the Illinois House of Representatives, to no avail. After eight years, he abandoned his political aspirations and turned his attention toward a percolating pipe dream: opening a taqueria. “I got inspired by Chipotle. I said, ‘I want to open up something like that,’ but I wanted to make it authentic from my hometown,” Morfin says.

There was just one problem: he couldn’t cook. But his sisters could, and together they developed the menu and the company name, an homage to one of the two main toppings on authentic Mexican tacos: cilantro and onions. His brother lent him $20,000 to get started, and in 2013, Morfin opened the first Cilantro Taco Grill in Stone Park, Illinois.

Buoyed by the neighborhood’s Mexican population and word-of-mouth marketing, the location took off, Morfin says, offering authentic tacos, tortas, and traditional offerings like the beef dish “cecina a la Mexicana.” Eight months later, he opened a second location in Rosemont, Illinois. “That’s how successful it was,” Morfin attests. “I mean, just lines of people.” As the business grew, Morfin had two big goals: one, to ensure that each of his 10 siblings could eventually run their own restaurant location, if they so chose. And two: to turn Cilantro Taco Grill into a franchise to bring its offerings to the rest of the country.

In June 2022, Morfin was introduced to Fransmart–the franchise development firm that’s worked with brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill–and he knew this was the chance he’d been waiting for.

Just a month prior to their introduction, Fransmart’s CEO Dan Rowe had flown down to Miami to meet with Armando Christian Pérez, better known as the singer and rapper Pitbull. The rapper bemoaned the lack of authentic Latino food concepts run by Latinos. “We saw that as an opportunity,” Rowe says. Rowe got to researching and soon learned about Morfin and Cilantro Taco Grill. He was struck by Morfin’s story, but also by the millions in sales the company had already achieved. After Morfin and Rowe spoke, Morfin flew to Arizona to meet Pérez backstage at his concert.

“What made me excited about the company, on top of the amazing reputation that they’ve created over in Chicago, is the fact that I relate to their story,” Pérez says. “What it is to work hard and take full advantage of the opportunities here in the United States.”

Cilantro Taco Grill’s partnership with Fransmart and Pérez was announced in August 2023, and Pérez now owns 10 percent of the business (Rowe declined to share how much each party invested in the business). By then, the chain had grown to 15 locations. Now, three more locations are expected to open by the end of this year, and the company just secured a 100-unit deal in Florida. Within 10 years, they aim to reach 1,000 locations, Rowe adds: “We’re going after the biggest 150 markets in North America.”

Today, Morfin says that Cilantro Taco Grill locations average between $1.5 million and $3 million in sales per year. But Rowe foresees even more growth: “We want to have the biggest chain of authentic Mexican restaurants,” he says. “Chipotle is our target. We’re going right after it.”

Running a fast-growing restaurant business comes with its fair share of sleepless nights for Morfin. Even now, if a pipe bursts or a location is suddenly short staffed, he is on call, he says: “It’s a 24/7 job.” But he says passion is the secret ingredient–one that helped him succeed when he knew nothing about the restaurant industry, and one that continues to carry him through trying moments now. Looking back on the past decade, Morfin is grateful. “That’s the most gratifying feeling–when you work hard for it, when you’re struggling and you search for that American dream,” he says. “I feel that I’ve achieved the American dream. And not only me, but also my family.”

Today, each of Morfin’s siblings–besides two involved in their own ventures–owns at least one Cilantro Taco Grill location, fulfilling the second of his goals. His nephew and son work in the company’s corporate office.